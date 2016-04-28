Glenn Lowry: How contemporary art can change the world

Story highlights Glenn Lowry contests critics who say art has no role to play in response to crises

From Goya and Picasso to Kader Attia and Zineb Sedira, artists have always confronted conflict in their work

In April 2016, Glenn Lowry, long-time director of New York's world-renowned Museum of Modern Art, joined CNN Style as guest editor. He commissioned a series of powerful stories on the theme of migration.

(CNN) I picked up The New York Times recently and was startled by the headline, "With Iraqis' Arrest in Finland, Atrocity Has Distant Fallout."

It made me think once again about how the chaos in the Middle East, the ongoing rise of terrorism, and the vast displacement of millions of people are increasingly part of our lives, no matter where we live.

According to the story, identical twins accused of shooting eleven people as part of a 2014 massacre in Tikrit, Saddam Hussein's hometown, somehow joined the exodus of refugees from Iraq and Syria. The pair made their way to Finland, presumably across Eastern Europe, where they eventually settled in the small town of Forsaa before being apprehended.

A world in chaos

After more than a decade of war and civil unrest in much of the Middle East, the more than 10 million refugees from the region have joined with the 50 million other refugees worldwide to create a global humanitarian crisis that threatens to destabilize countries, inflame nationalist sentiments, and place millions of people in limbo for months, if not years, in barely adequate living conditions.

