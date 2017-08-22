Breaking News

This is what happens when acclaimed artists design a garden

By Harriet Verney, CNN

Updated 5:27 AM ET, Tue August 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

At &quot;The Garden - End of Times; Beginning of Time,&quot; a three-part exhibition staged by Denmark&#39;s ARoS Aarhus Art Museum, artists show off their green thumbs.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;There was a media storm around this piece,&quot; said director of the ARoS museum Erlend Hoyersten. &quot;People were telling us the paint was toxic and we were polluting nature and so on...We explained, &#39; this is a lawn, a man-made lawn.&quot; The pink lawn sits on the lower part of the city park (Mindeparken) in Aarhus and is by artist Katharina Grosse
Photos: The art of gardening
At "The Garden - End of Times; Beginning of Time," a three-part exhibition staged by Denmark's ARoS Aarhus Art Museum, artists show off their green thumbs.

"There was a media storm around this piece," said director of the ARoS museum Erlend Hoyersten. "People were telling us the paint was toxic and we were polluting nature and so on...We explained, ' this is a lawn, a man-made lawn." The pink lawn sits on the lower part of the city park (Mindeparken) in Aarhus and is by artist Katharina Grosse
Hide Caption
1 of 10
A vertical lawn by acclaimed British duo Ackroyd &amp;amp; Harvey blurs the line between art and nature.
Photos: The art of gardening
A vertical lawn by acclaimed British duo Ackroyd & Harvey blurs the line between art and nature.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
This garden by LA-based artist Doug Aitken is a living, breathing piece of art. The outer part resembles a dense forest and inside is a transparent room, based on an &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/03/30/health/anger-room-stress-relief/index.html&quot;&gt;anger room&lt;/a&gt; where individuals can destroy anything and everything around them.
Photos: The art of gardening
This garden by LA-based artist Doug Aitken is a living, breathing piece of art. The outer part resembles a dense forest and inside is a transparent room, based on an anger room where individuals can destroy anything and everything around them.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
&quot;Deutsche Bank Henbane&quot; is part of the series called &quot;Investment&lt;br /&gt;Bank Flowerpots&quot; by artist group Superflex. The series consists of models of headquarters operated by the world&#39;s 20 largest investment banks. Each model serves as a flower pot for a hallucinogenic plant.
Photos: The art of gardening
"Deutsche Bank Henbane" is part of the series called "Investment
Bank Flowerpots" by artist group Superflex. The series consists of models of headquarters operated by the world's 20 largest investment banks. Each model serves as a flower pot for a hallucinogenic plant.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Per Kristian Nygård used a wooden frame overlaid with plastic sheeting, a lot of soil and even more grass seeds to complete this installation, titled &quot;Not Red But Green.&quot;
Photos: The art of gardening
Per Kristian Nygård used a wooden frame overlaid with plastic sheeting, a lot of soil and even more grass seeds to complete this installation, titled "Not Red But Green."
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Helen Mayer Harrison and Newton Harrison originally installed this miniature pasture at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts in the &#39;70s. &quot;We attempted to introduce a small hog to our pasture,&quot; the artists wrote on their &lt;a href=&quot;http://theharrisonstudio.net/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;website&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;The museum refused.&quot; Hence the works name, &quot;Hog Pasture.&quot;
Photos: The art of gardening
Helen Mayer Harrison and Newton Harrison originally installed this miniature pasture at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts in the '70s. "We attempted to introduce a small hog to our pasture," the artists wrote on their website. "The museum refused." Hence the works name, "Hog Pasture."
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Meg Webster&#39;s &quot;Solar Grow Room&quot; is a self -sustaining ecosystem positioned in the gallery&#39;s main room. This eclectic assortment of plants -- lettuce, herbs, flowers -- were grown under LED lights powered by solar panels inside the gallery.
Photos: The art of gardening
Meg Webster's "Solar Grow Room" is a self -sustaining ecosystem positioned in the gallery's main room. This eclectic assortment of plants -- lettuce, herbs, flowers -- were grown under LED lights powered by solar panels inside the gallery.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
A close up of Webster&#39;s &quot;Solar Grow Room.&quot;
Photos: The art of gardening
A close up of Webster's "Solar Grow Room."
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Rune Bosse painstakingly dissected branches of a tree and plaited parts of them back together. She framed the plaited pieces in glass then reassembled the tree.
Photos: The art of gardening
Rune Bosse painstakingly dissected branches of a tree and plaited parts of them back together. She framed the plaited pieces in glass then reassembled the tree.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
The Bjarke Ingels Group&#39;s take on a garden installation is titled &quot;SKUM.&quot;
Photos: The art of gardening
The Bjarke Ingels Group's take on a garden installation is titled "SKUM."
Hide Caption
10 of 10
aros artists gardens 2aros artists gardens 10aros artists gardens 5aros artists gardens 6aros artists gardens aros artists gardens 4aros artists gardens 8 aros artists gardens 7aros artists gardens 9 aros artists gardens 3

(CNN)From Michelangelo's Renaissance-era scenes from Eden to Monet's 19th century landscapes, the garden has been a focal point to centuries of art movements.

But what happens when rather than simply depicting gardens, artists try gardening themselves?
A new triennial at the ARoS Aarhus Art Museum in Denmark hopes to explore exactly this through a three-part exhibition that looks at the past, the present and the future.
Gardens in the sky: The rise of green urban architecture
Gardens in the sky: The rise of green urban architecture
"The Garden - End of Times; Beginning of Time," will be staged in venues in an around Aarhus, with some installations stationed the coast as far as five miles out of the city.
    Read: These popsicles are made from polluted water
    Read More
    &quot;Not Red but Green&quot; (2017) by Per Kristian Nygård
    "Not Red but Green" (2017) by Per Kristian Nygård
    "When they look upon nature, (artists) see the possibility but also the challenges in a different way than we would," said Erlend Hoyersten, the director of ARoS.
    "It's not just the visuality of nature, it's the question of what exactly is nature and what is man-made because we tend to forget the difference between the two. Driving though Denmark we have fields of wheat and different kinds of crops growing and it feels like nature but it's actually green industry."
    Read: Transforming ancient carpets into living works of art
    Though the city only has a population of just over 300,000, Hoyersten anticipates visitors in excess of 1.1 million due to the subject's universality.
    "Everybody has an opinion of what nature is or what a garden is," he said.
    "You have an attitude towards it, you have an experience with it."