Becky Sunshine , CNN Written by

With the festive season in full swing, CNN Style takes a look at some of the year's best ornaments and accessories. Our selection for discerning design lovers includes hand-crocheted blankets by Paris Essex, crystal decanters from Linley and a glass bottle hand-painted in pure gold by Artemest.

See below for our list of 10 coveted objects.

Fortress Vase by Lara Bohinc

Lara Bohinc

As part of a collection of four vase shapes, designer Lara Bohinc has created a complex interlocking geometric structure inspired by the octagonal towers at the Diocletian Palace in Croatia. Each piece is handmade in a small studio in Italy, and they are available in dark gold, bronze or speckled white. £1,375 ($1,842).

Brass coasters by Kiel Mead

Kiel Mead

As the co-founder of the American Design Club -- a platform for promoting the work of US-based designers -- Brooklyn-based Kiel Mead is best known for jewelry. But his solid brass coasters, backed with cork, are already proving popular since they launched in August. From $30 each.

Happy Alien blanket by Paris Essex

Paris Essex

Knitted and crocheted by hand, these blankets are made by Carolyn Clewer (from Essex) and Tiphane de Lussy (from Paris), who have collaborated since first meeting at London's Royal College of Art. The results are spontaneous, creative and just a little bit crazy. £1,800 ($2,411).

Tree of Glass lights by Lee Broom with Nude

Lee Broom

As part of a fundraiser for the British Red Cross, London-based designer Lee Broom has collaborated with Nude to create 245 limited edition hand-blown glass LED pendant lights. £150 ($201).

Trafalgar crystal decanter by Linley

Linley

£525 ($703). Designed by Queen Elizabeth II's nephew, Viscount David Linley, this lead crystal decanter was hand-blown by craftsmen in Britain. It is finished with a walnut stopper inlaid with a sterling silver plaque, which can be engraved.£525 ($703).

Whisper Boxes by Nika Zupanc for Sé Collections

Sé Collections

Known for furniture collaborations with designers like Jaime Hayon and Nika Zupanc, Sé Collections has now produced these tiny Whisper ceramic boxes . Part of Zupanc's Collection III, they are available with glossy or satin glazes, making them the ideal table favors. £210 ($281).

Josef Frank, Pot Hortus from Svenskt Tenn

Svenskt Tenn

Swedish designer Josef Frank's Hortus pot was first designed in metal in 1938, before it was remade in glass during World War II by the founder of legendary Stockholm store Svenskt Tenn. It's now available in ruby red, emerald green and rich blue. €640 ($758).

House sculptures, by Rowena Brown for Toast

Toast

Artist Rowena Brown has created a series of four little houses for the British home and fashion brand Toast. Hand-sculpted from black clay, they were inspired by the traditional croft houses found on the Scottish Hebrides. £325 ($435).

Gold bottle by Vetrerie di Empoli for Artemest

Vetrerie di Empoli

Made from crystal, carved from a single piece of glass and then hand-painted with real gold, the Capriccio Onda gold bottle by Vetrerie di Empoli for Artemest can be used decoratively or to serve liqueur. $1,240.

Luminarie Belladonna light by Sabina Belfiore Lucovich for Matter of Stuff

Matter of Stuff