A 1969, ultra-rare Ferrari Daytona will be sold at auction after sitting in a barn in Japan for 40 years.
The car is the only existing Ferrari 365 GTB/4 with an alloy lightweight body that is street legal.
Exported to Japan in 1971, it was purchased by its current owner, Makoto Takai, around 1980.
The car&#39;s authenticity was verified by Ferrari expert Marcel Massini.
Massini said: &quot;What a super scarce Daytona barn find, the only remaining aluminium-bodied production GTB/4, sold new to Luciano Conti, a close friend of Commendatore Enzo Ferrari.&quot;
The car&#39;s odometer currently displays 36,390 kilometers, or around 22,800 miles.
The car has Plexiglas headlamps, black leather interiors and power windows.
Completed in 1969, the car was exported to a Japanese dealership in 1971 and then featured in the January 1972 issue of Car Graphic, a Japanese motor enthusiast magazine.
The car is in &quot;barn find&quot; condition and is offered unrestored.
The story bears striking resemblance to that of another Daytona -- but one made by Shelby, not Ferrari -- which was &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/style/article/shelby-daytona-cobra-coupe/index.html&quot;&gt;hidden away for 30 years&lt;/a&gt; and then unearthed in 2001.
Between 1969 and 1973, Ferrari produced over 1,200 units of its 365 GTB/4, a two-seat grand tourer capable of 174 mph and unofficially nicknamed &quot;Daytona.&quot;
This very special Daytona will be part of one of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sothebys.com/en/auctions/2017/rm-sothebys-ferrari.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;largest Ferrari auctions ever&lt;/a&gt;, taking place at the marque&#39;s very own factory in Maranello, Italy next week.
Also on the auction block will be this &lt;a href=&quot;https://rmsothebys.com/ff17/ferrari--leggenda-e-passione/lots/1959-ferrari-250-gt-lwb-california-spider-by-scaglietti/1705001&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider by Scaglietti, which &lt;/a&gt;might go for up to 9.5 million euros (about $11.3 million).
The auction&#39;s most expensive item might end up being this &lt;a href=&quot;https://rmsothebys.com/ff17/ferrari--leggenda-e-passione/lots/1960-ferrari-250-gt-swb-berlinetta-competizione-by-scaglietti/1705214&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Competizione by Scaglietti, which &lt;/a&gt;could top 10 million euros (nearly $12 million).
(CNN)Many thought this car didn't even exist.

Ferrari had, in fact, only ever commissioned one street version of its Daytona with a full aluminum body.
But for the last 40 years, this one-off was nowhere to be found. That's because it was gathering dust in a Japanese barn after being shipped out of Italy in 1971.

'A significant find'

    Between 1969 and 1973, Ferrari produced over 1,200 units of its 365 GTB/4, a two-seat grand tourer capable of 174 mph and unofficially nicknamed "Daytona."
    It also commissioned five lightweight alloy versions of the car, to compete in the endurance race 24 Hours of Daytona. And just one alloy version that was street legal.
    This is that very car, bearing the chassis number 12653 and featuring an all-aluminum body by renowned car designer Sergio Scaglietti, whose "Carrozzeria" has been doing chassis and body assembly on Ferrari cars since the 1950s.
    The Daytona&#39;s interior.
    "This is reportedly the only alloy-bodied, non-racing 365 GTB/4 built," Jared Zaugg, a classic car expert and a consultant on classic car auctions said in an email.
    "The alloy body offers weight reduction, which helps to improve performance. Add to that the state of original, time-capsule preservation and you have a very special car. This is a significant find."
    Also among the features are Plexiglas headlamps, black leather interiors and power windows.

    Big in Japan

    Completed in 1969, the car was exported to a Japanese dealership in 1971 and then featured in the January 1972 issue of Car Graphic, a Japanese motoring magazine.
    After passing hands several times, it ended up in the barn of its last owner, Makoto Takai, some time around 1980.
    The Daytona&#39;s exterior.
    The story bears striking resemblance to that of another Daytona -- though one made by Shelby, not Ferrari -- which was hidden away for 30 years and then unearthed in 2001.

    Upcoming auction

    This very special Daytona will be part of one of the largest Ferrari auctions ever, taking place at the marque's very own factory in Maranello, Italy on September 9.
    The car is in "barn find" condition and is being put up for sale unrestored. The odometer displays just over 22,000 miles.
    RM Sotheby's expects the car to fetch up to 1.7 million euros ($2 million), according to the auction catalog.
    "I think it's optimistic," said Zaugg, of the estimate. "Ownership of this will really amount to bragging rights, as in 'I own the only one of its kind in the world.' Nevertheless, it's an impressive, highly original, high-performance capable Ferrari with a great story."
    A 1959 Ferrari 250 GT is also for sale at the auction.
    The auction includes cars expected to sell for more than the Daytona. A pristine condition 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider by Scaglietti might go for up to 9.5 million Euros (about $11.3 million), while a 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Competizione by Scaglietti could top 10 million Euros (nearly $12 million), according to Sotheby's.