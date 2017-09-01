(CNN) Many thought this car didn't even exist.

Ferrari had, in fact, only ever commissioned one street version of its Daytona with a full aluminum body.

But for the last 40 years, this one-off was nowhere to be found. That's because it was gathering dust in a Japanese barn after being shipped out of Italy in 1971.

'A significant find'

Between 1969 and 1973, Ferrari produced over 1,200 units of its 365 GTB/4, a two-seat grand tourer capable of 174 mph and unofficially nicknamed "Daytona."