Models walk on water as Karl Lagerfeld makes history

Written by Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNN Rome, Italy

When Kendall Jenner opened Fendi's Autumn-Winter 2017 haute couture show, gliding across a glass runway as the sun set on one of Rome's most historic landmarks, the audience of VIP guests and editors -- including Kate Hudson and Bella Thorne -- knew instantly that Karl Lagerfeld, the brand's creative director since 1965, was making fashion history.

History that, it turns out, had been years in the making. In 2013, Fendi made a $2.4-million investment in the restoration of the Trevi Fountain, demonstrating their dedication to giving back to their home city.

But it also marked the beginning of their plan to one day stage a show at the historic site. And when better to do this than the year of the house's 90th anniversary?

The show, titled "Legends and Fairy Tales," was a magical story of an enchanted forest populated by beautiful, otherworldly creatures.

















1 / 9 Karl Lagerfeld and Fendi wowed the fashion world with a show-stopping display of couture presented on a glass walkway that curved across the Trevi Fountain. Credit: Franco Origlia/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Artisans worked for hundreds of hours on the garments made of lace, organza, feathers, intricate embroideries and fur in an inspiring display of handcrafted luxury.

Justine Picardie, editor in chief of Harper's Bazaar magazine, said after the show: "When you actually see the extraordinary couture pieces, you're reminded of the 90-year legacy of the artisanship of Fendi, and there is something magical about that.

"It doesn't happen enough in fashion, but when it does, it makes me feel inspired and positive about the landscape."