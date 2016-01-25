See this car? It was designed by a woman

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides From Acura's NSX supercar to Nissan's monstrous heavy-duty Titan pickup -- we take a look at some of the car industry's most impressive designs, led by women in the field. Illustrations by Natalie Leung Hide Caption 1 of 36

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Michelle Christensen, Designer at Acura – The self-described "car geek" who has been interested in motors since an early age, says: "I know that car design is an obscure career choice but I was lucky my dad exposed me to the idea. Before he suggested it, I was waffling about becoming a fashion designer or working on a pit crew."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Michelle Christensen, Designer at Acura – After 10 years working on Acura exteriors, Christensen was the perfect choice to design the next generation Acura NSX.

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Michelle Christensen, Designer at Acura – "The NSX is an iconic and timeless car, it's a beloved car by many enthusiasts, and so it was a very intense project for us," she says. "We knew how important it was for Acura to bring back this vehicle and for it to be more aggressive, more bad ass, more extreme."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Diane Allen, Exterior Designer at Nissan – The 2016 Nissan Titan is a heavy-duty pick up truck built of pure gearhead muscle, designed to haul everything from boats to horse trailers -- and it was designed by San Diego-based mother-of-two, Diane Allen.

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Diane Allen, Exterior Designer at Nissan – Allen says of her industry: "It's scary. If you don't have the 'I'm going to fight my way through' kind of personality, you won't make it. You put your soul to the wall every time you put up a design sketch. You're naked to the world and it's a relentless fight to get your designs approved. I've fought for 10 years just to get a little respect -- it hasn't been easy being a woman in this field but it's getting much better."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Diane Allen, Exterior Designer at Nissan – Allen was involved with designing the Armada truck, the Nissan Rogue and the first Infiniti M5. Recently she worked on the 2016 Nissan Titan. "I realized long ago that there's no designing for a man or a woman. You just design so it looks good to everyone."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Janis Ambrose Shard, Planning Manager at Toyota – During her seven years with Toyota, Janis Ambrose Shard has influenced the color line-up of the company's vehicles, the shading and palette of their exterior and the interior and the finer details of the seat materials.

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Janis Ambrose Shard, Planning Manager at Toyota – She likes to use vibrant colors wherever possible: "Most buyers continue to choose silvers, whites and blacks. But we really do try to slip a crazy color in there for those who just want to express themselves."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Janis Ambrose Shard, Planning Manager at Toyota – She loves the Habanero color available for the Toyota Prius C: "I really fought hard for that. That was five years ago, and it was a huge thing, to receive approval to use this creamy orange color on this cute little car. But now, with the 2016 Prius C, the color has evolved into an even brighter shiny orange we call Tangerine Splash Pearl.

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides La Shirl Turner, Design Chief (Advance Color & Trim) at Fiat Chrysler Autos – La Shirl Turner oversees several of the company's newest models and productions, ranging from Chrysler to Jeep. "At Chrysler's interior materials department ... we've got a nice mix of men and women and we all contribute to the end product," she says.

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides La Shirl Turner, Design Chief (Advance Color & Trim) at Fiat Chrysler Autos – "It makes me sad that more women don't realize what an exciting job automotive design can be. I go into local high schools and speak to the kids, especially targeting the girls, and tell them they don't have to just think about fashion or product design. If you're the kid who doodles in your math book, you should think about automotive design," she says.

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides La Shirl Turner, Design Chief (Advance Color & Trim) at Fiat Chrysler Autos – Recently, she worked on the Jeep Renegade. "We try to rock the boat a lot," Turner says. "We try to push for new colors, new materials."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides La Shirl Turner, Design Chief (Advance Color & Trim) at Fiat Chrysler Autos – "With the Renegade, for example, you'll see really fun new designs. The bezels are in red, the dashboard is brightly colored to match the exterior color -- the entire vehicle is full of color."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Irina Zavatski, Design Manager at Fiat Chrysler Autos – A career in automotive design, she says, was not an easy option: "My dad wanted me to be a doctor, but I wanted to pursue an art career."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Irina Zavatski, Design Manager at Fiat Chrysler Autos – Zavatski took her dad on a tour of the Cleveland Institute of Art transportation department to change his mind. "We saw the car sketches and scale models and saw it is possible to make a living doing this. Then I got an internship at GM, and he saw what I was earning and relaxed."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Irina Zavatski, Design Manager at Fiat Chrysler Autos – She recently worked on the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica. "The best feeling is when you see people driving your car. If you are a painter or a sculptor, people have to go to a gallery to see your work. But if you're a car designer, they see your work every day all over the place."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Winnie Cheung, Interior Design Chief at Fiat Chrysler Autos – Cheung understands why so few women apply to study automotive design at art schools. "It's absolutely because of a lack of exposure," she says.

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Winnie Cheung, Interior Design Chief at Fiat Chrysler Autos – Cheung was a graphic design and fine arts student at the Art Center College of Design, in California, when the chance came up to take transportation classes. "I was so nervous, I wanted to vomit," she recalls, "my first design rendering was a spaceship -- I loved it -- I had no that idea I had that passion in me."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Winnie Cheung, Interior Design Chief at Fiat Chrysler Autos – One of Cheung's most recent accomplishments is the 2016 Chrysler 200, which upgraded the look of the four-door sedan.

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Winnie Cheung, Interior Design Chief at Fiat Chrysler Autos – Fashion, architecture and travel all provide inspiration when designing interiors. "I recently visited Japan and loved the feel and colors of their textiles. That will definitely find its way into my designs in the future."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Alexandra "Sandy" McGill, Lead Designer for Colors & Materials at BMW Designworks – Based just outside of Los Angeles, Alexandra "Sandy" McGill runs the BMW Individual program -- a bespoke studio for cars. Recently, one of her clients requested a salmon, rather than wooden, finish, on the interior trim of his car. The reason? "He's in the salmon business."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Alexandra "Sandy" McGill, Lead Designer for Colors & Materials at BMW Designworks – "I entered design school to pursue architecture and quickly learned how tough it is to get a job in that field," she says. "My parents loved cars and my dad always had a convertible sports car. He paid me to wash and wax it when I was young. So I switched to automotive design and never regretted it.

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Alexandra "Sandy" McGill, Lead Designer for Colors & Materials at BMW Designworks – Sandy recently worked on the BMW MINI concept, which launched last year. "When you're in pre-production and you're working with a so-called 'body-in-white' car, you tinker with every little detail. It's really challenging and fun."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Alexandra "Sandy" McGill, Lead Designer for Colors & Materials at BMW Designworks – "When I got to Munich [with BMW] in 1991, there were only two women in my design group, now there are many more. And it's culturally diverse, with men and women from Central America, the Middle East, all over Asia, and Americans. It's also very competitive, so this profession is not for the weak of heart."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Susan Lampinen, Group Chief Designer of Color & Materials at Ford – For Lampinen, gender equality is important. "I want to make sure there's a seat at the table for a man, a woman, a 62-year-old, a 25-year-old, a Hispanic, an Asian, I want a fashion design background, a product design background, and interior designer, a transportation designer. I think that is what makes for good design."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Susan Lampinen, Group Chief Designer of Color & Materials at Ford – She says it takes time to perfect the art of auto design: "The first car I designed looked like a Kleenex box."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Susan Lampinen, Group Chief Designer of Color & Materials at Ford – Today she is ultimately responsible for all cars produced by Ford, including the Ford Explorer Platinum, the Ford Edge, and the Ford Mustang. Recently, she worked on the color and interior materials of the 2016 Ford Mustang GT Convertible.

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Tisha Johnson, Senior Director of Design at Volvo – Johnson loved transportation design at an early age. "My brother and I would work together. I would draw a battleship, then we'd build it. After we watched Star Wars, I drew a laser gun and then we made it (using rubber bands as ammo). As a child, I was always the artist in class -- but I was always trying to communicate form in a realistic way, not a romantic way."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Tisha Johnson, Senior Director of Design at Volvo – But her career in automotive design took several years to kick off. "I had a really circuitous route to my job. I was actually working undercover security at Robinsons-May departments store for a while -- I took the job for the discounts," she laughs.

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Tisha Johnson, Senior Director of Design at Volvo – "I had a string of clerical and retail jobs, but then, a friend at work encouraged me to pursue my love of design. I realize now that women need to know that automotive design is an available profession."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Tisha Johnson, Senior Director of Design at Volvo – Johnson briefly relocated to Volvo's headquarters in Gotteborg, Sweden, to work on on the S90 sedan. "The beauty and calm of Sweden and the people there is transformative. There's a simplicity and purpose of design that's unique. I learned a lot there. It translates to the interior of the cars. For instance, a car can have as many as 80 buttons and dials, and we got it down to 9 in the Volvo S90. It's all clean and pretty."

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Wendy Lee, Studio Chief Designer at Toyota's Calty Design – Lee works for Calty Design Research -- a design subsidiary of Toyota. During her 21 years at Calty, Lee has worked on the Corolla, Camry, Sienna and Tundra.

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Wendy Lee, Studio Chief Designer at Toyota's Calty Design – Previously, an interior design at Barth and Dreyfus, specializing in home accessories, Lee now uses her creative flair on cars. "To me, working on the overall interior seems a lot more interesting than working on the car's exterior. I'm able to put more emphasis on the tactile aspects and nuances of the vehicle. I like looking at the effects of color on shape and how it changes based on the light and time of day.

Photos: 10 female designers behind car industry's hottest rides Wendy Lee, Studio Chief Designer at Toyota's Calty Design – She worked on one of Toyota's most exciting recent projects: the FT-1. "From color and trim standpoint in the FT-1, there was a laser-like focus on staying true to function," Wendy says.

