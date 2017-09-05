Breaking News

From fashion to sofas? How designers are cashing in on interiors trends

By Ali Morris, CNN

Updated 12:00 PM ET, Tue September 5, 2017

Recent years have seen a number of collaborations between high-profile fashion designers and established homeware brands, who have realized that consumers are hungry for a complete lifestyle experience. A key example? Moschino presented a modern take on Salvador Dali&#39;s &quot;Mae West Lips Sofa,&quot; updating the surrealist classic for their first foray into furniture, launched earlier this year.
While, at a glance, this may look like a normal pair of leather Moschino shoes, the left shoe is actually an armchair and the right, a shelving unit. The leather jacket behind the lip-shaped sofa? A huge wardrobe, of course.
Resembling earring studs and an elaborate duel ring, these three tables from Fendi&#39;s collaboration with architect and designer &lt;a href=&quot;http://cristinacelestino.com/design/company/fendi&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Cristina Celestino&lt;/a&gt;, launched at Design Miami/ in 2016.
Much like their clothing designs, Fendi&#39;s furniture pieces focus on luxury fabrics and texture. For example, there is a fox fur trim around the base of this chair.
Known for his decorative approach to fashion, Gucci&#39;s creative director Alessandro Michele has applied the same principles to his furniture and interior designs.
The newly launched Gucci home decor line includes everything from candles and chairs to wallpaper and decorative folding screens.
Toast by Dolce &amp;amp; Gabbana? The Italian brand collaborated with Smeg on a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.smeguk.com/news/dolce-gabbana-and-smeg-sdas/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;series of kitchen appliances&lt;/a&gt; covered in colorful Sicilian-inspired patterns and motifs.
At Milan Design Week earlier this year, Diesel teamed up with family-run design house Moroso to create an informal collection of products which includes sofas, tables, mirrors and cabinets.
According to the design house&#39;s website, this collaboration between famed textile company Kvadrat and Belgian designer Raf Simons is, &quot;built on a mutual appreciation for fine craftsmanship.&quot;
This modular furniture design very nearly went unseen. Initially conceived in 1972 by French furniture and interiors designer Pierre Paulin for American furniture designer Herman Miller, the piece was never realized. However, in 2014 fashion house Louis Vuitton created a series of prototypes from the original designs as part of &lt;a href=&quot;http://uk.louisvuitton.com/eng-gb/articles/miami-design-district-pierre-paulin-s-playing-with-shapes&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an exhibition&lt;/a&gt; during Design Miami.
Italian fashion house &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.marni.com/experience/en/event/marni-playland/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Marni &lt;/a&gt;created an actual playground from its ever-evolving line of PVC furniture made by Colombian craftswomen.
Hermès launched its official home collection in 2011, using the annually updated line to express its strong craft heritage. Their first collaboration of this nature was actually in 1924, with interior designer Jean-Michel Frank.
An ornate leather and wicker log basket designed by Hermès.
Italian fashion house Versace is known for its bright colors and loud prints, which they apply to everything from bed linen to crockery in their homeware line.
(CNN)From high-end to high street, the worlds of fashion and interior design have never been so closely aligned.

Recent years have seen countless collaborations between prominent fashion designers and established homeware brands, who have realized that consumers are hungry for a complete lifestyle experience.
With homeware and furniture companies providing the infrastructure and expertise, partnerships such as Diesel and Moroso, or Raf Simons and Kvadrat have proven to be mutually beneficial.
A $27 billion market

    Expanding beyond clothes not only strengthens a business by increasing brand recognition, but also allows labels to grab a slice of the highly profitable luxury home and furniture pie, which, according to a report by Allied Market Research, is forecast to reach $27 billion by 2020.
    The latest fashion label to step up to the plate and launch its own decor line is Gucci.
    The brand's debut offering of furniture and decorative homeware is designed by creative director Alessandro Michele and will feature the label's distinctive motifs, patterns and codes.
    Previewed items include scented candles, embroidered cushions, porcelain mugs (produced by renowned Florentine company Richard Ginori), a metal folding table and a wooden Liguria-inspired chair.
    With a lacquered red finish and velvet upholstery, the chair is hand embroidered with an intricate cat head motif and clusters of flowers -- a process that takes approximately 10 hours to complete. This is haute couture for the home.
    "It's about creating a complete lifestyle experience for the consumer," says Allyson Rees, senior retail lifestyles editor at forecasting service WGSN, who has been tracking the trend.
    "Gucci is a perfect example because Alessandro Michele has created such a specific world for the brand, he has such a fully-formed point of view, and consumers want the whole experience, not just in their wardrobe."
    She adds: "I wouldn't be surprised if we see more luxury houses moving into interiors, especially gifting and home décor, as these categories are simpler to execute than furniture."

    Big in Milan

    Earlier this year, Spanish brand Loewe pipped Gucci to the post when it launched its first homeware collection in Milan at Salone del Mobile -- the equivalent of fashion week for furniture.
    Loewe's debut channeled creative director Jonathan Anderson's love of the Arts and Crafts Movement.
    "The home has never been so important as it is now, and it's also the most substantial way for brands to show their talent," said the designer, who worked with esteemed furniture maker Robert "Mouseman" Thompson on the collection.
    Loewe was not the only fashion brand in attendance at the annual design fair in Milan. In each case labels used homeware to strengthen their core brand message.
    Italian brands Dolce & Gabbana and Smeg collaborated on a series of kitchen appliances covered in colorful Sicilian-inspired patterns and motifs.
    Birkenstock introduced a line of beds, a logical choice given the brand's associations with practicality and comfort.
    Louis Vuitton grew its five-year-old travel-inspired homeware collection by 10 pieces, while Marni created an actual playground from its ever-evolving line of PVC furniture made by Colombian craftswomen.

    A bright future

    While furniture design may be unchartered territory for many fashion houses, others have straddled both worlds for years, such as Ralph Lauren Home (1983), Missoni Home (1983), Fendi Casa (1989), Versace Home (1992) and Armani Casa (2000).
    So what can we expect to see next?
    "We'll see more brands move into the wellness lifestyle space," predicts Rees.
    "Ivivva, Lululemon's active line for girls, just unveiled a collaboration with PB Teen, which is very yoga-centric and promotes an active lifestyle. And Byredo is collaborating with Ikea on a home fragrance collection for 2019, so I wouldn't be surprised to see more niche fragrance brands teaming up with mass retailers on exclusive products like candles, bath and other scents."