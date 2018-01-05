Trudie Carter, Dezeen Written by

Once referred to as "sculpture's gift to architecture" by dRMM co-founder Alex de Rijke, staircases are often become the centerpiece to a home or public space.























As architects begin to push design boundaries and test the limits of building regulations, staircases are becoming more extreme. An influx of innovative designs -- from "floating" cantilevered treads to whiplash-inducing spiral structures -- means functionality is taking a step back.

Some of the most terrifying examples can be found in Japan, where relaxed building regulations mean that open-sided staircases are more common. For Park House in Tokyo, Japanese studio Another Apartment connected two floors with wooden treads designed to look like thin plates emerging from the wall. A single slender handrail is attached to the wall for balance.

Some architects prefer to exaggerate the shape of a typical spiral staircase. Casa Gago by Pezo von Ellrichshausen features a tightly-wound helix-shaped structure that serves to connect all 12 platforms inside the split-level Chilean house. Made from raw concrete, the staircase winds its way through a narrow central void.

A vibrant shade of blue was used to create a statement staircase inside the minimal home of London fashion designer Roksanda Ilincic . Conceived to look like a sculpture in a gallery, the staircase was enclosed in a blue steel fin-like structure.

The more unusual examples don't resemble staircases at all. Tiptoeing the line between architecture and art, Francesco Librizzi's blocky structure for a Sicilian residence is formed of wooden boxes and platforms supported by a black metal framework.

But artistic staircases aren't just for private residences -- Ribbon Chapel by Hiroshi Nakamura is a wedding venue that gets its name from the two curving staircases that encircle its glazed core. The two pathways meet at a rooftop platform overlooking the Hiroshima coastline.

