Dubai Design Week 2017: The Highlights
Published 22nd November 2017
Written by Brendan McGetrickDubai
Dubai Design Week's third edition of its annual fair saw the international design community flock to the city to explore the many offerings on show at the recently established D3 Design District.
The Global Grad Show has been a tentpole of the fair since the beginning. Curated by Brendan McGetrick, the event has become the largest student gathering for design in the world and this year boasted a host of work from 93 universities from 43 countries.
Taking time out from the Grad Show, McGetrick took us on a tour of his highlights from the rest of the fair including the Adwab exhibition -- a showcase dedicated to work made by designers from the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia -- and Downtown Dubai, the sprawling commercial centerpiece of the event.
Watch the video above to see all of Brendan McGetrick's highlights from the fair.
