Why it takes a year to construct the world's greatest piano
Updated 14th September 2017
This feature is part of Details, a new series that captures the creation of some of the world's most intricately made objects.
The Steinway & Sons piano is one of the world's most revered instruments. According to statistics provided by the company, around 90% of the world's performing concert pianists choose the German brand. Renowned artists like John Lennon, George Michael, Billy Joel and Lady Gaga have been known to compose and perform at their keys.
Each piano, composed of some 12,000 individual parts, takes a full year to assemble at Steinway & Sons' factory in Hamburg, Germany. In this film, we see glimpses of the Japanese pianist Aisa Ijiri performing "Prelude and Fugue in A minor BWV 543" by Johann Sebastian Bach as she soundtracks the meticulous process of the piano's construction.
