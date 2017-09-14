This feature is part of Details, a new series that captures the creation of some of the world's most intricately made objects.

The Steinway & Sons piano is one of the world's most revered instruments. According to statistics provided by the company, around 90% of the world's performing concert pianists choose the German brand. Renowned artists like John Lennon, George Michael, Billy Joel and Lady Gaga have been known to compose and perform at their keys.