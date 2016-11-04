The chair of the first RIBA International Prize grand jury, renowned British architect and Pritzker Prize laureate Richard Rogers joined CNN Style as guest editor for November 2016. He commissioned features on a subject close to his heart: the democratization of public space.

Copenhagen, Denmark (CNN) Danish architect and urban planning expert Jan Gehl has traveled the world advising the city councils of some of the most overpopulated, traffic-heavy, concrete jungles on how to treat their inhabitants better. In this short video he explains exactly what makes a liveable city.