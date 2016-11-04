Breaking News

Urban planning authority Jan Gehl on how to design the perfect city

Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNN and Holly Vear, CNN

Updated 8:57 AM ET, Fri September 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This is how you design the perfect city
This is how you design the perfect city

    JUST WATCHED

    This is how you design the perfect city

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

This is how you design the perfect city 01:55

The chair of the first RIBA International Prize grand jury, renowned British architect and Pritzker Prize laureate Richard Rogers joined CNN Style as guest editor for November 2016. He commissioned features on a subject close to his heart: the democratization of public space.

Copenhagen, Denmark (CNN)Danish architect and urban planning expert Jan Gehl has traveled the world advising the city councils of some of the most overpopulated, traffic-heavy, concrete jungles on how to treat their inhabitants better. In this short video he explains exactly what makes a liveable city.