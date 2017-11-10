Written by Max Fraser, CNN Langenthal, Switzerland

The Design Prize Switzerland might not be the most well-known design event on the international calendar. But what it lacks in global recognition, it makes up for in innovation and its dedication to supporting the next generation of Swiss designers.

The award, recognizing excellence in Swiss design, featured 45 nominees in 12 different categories selected from a pool of 420 submissions. From a nomadic shepherd's hut to a medical instrument sterilizer, the prize offered up a variety of both fun and functional design solutions.

While the award and accompanying exhibition featured some of Switzerland's more established designers there was an encouraging number of new and young talent on show this year. Young designers who, according to jury member Lars Müller, are "more playful" and globally-minded.

Watch the video above to see more highlights from the event.