10 of the decade's best designs

A decade ago, London's Design Museum launched its popular Designs of the Year award, an annual program and exhibition
celebrating the most significant designs in six categories: architecture, digital, fashion, graphics, product and transport.
The anniversary is celebrated by a new book, "Designs of our Time: 10 Years of Designs of the Year
." It collects a total of 840 designs from across the world, selected by 205 nominators.
Among the featured designs, are Alexander McQueen's bridal dress for the Duchess of Cambridge, Google's self-driving car, the London 2012 Olympic Torch, Pokémon Go, David Adjaye's newly opened Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, and Harvard's Human Organs-on-Chips
project.
We asked Deyan Sudjic, Director of the Design Museum, to pick his 10 favorites featured in the book, highlighting some of the most influential designs from the last decade.
