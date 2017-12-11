Fiona Sinclair Scott , CNN Miami Written by Contributors Adrian Reyes, CNN

As a host of international galleries and designers pack up after another edition of Design Miami, it's time to reflect on the annual program of exhibitions, installations, talks and collaborations. This year's fair can be defined by three themes: contemporary classics versus new tech, Americana, and big ideas.

From intriguing 20th-century works to displays of bracing technological advancement, the fair was diverse. Maurice-Claude Vidili's "Isolation Sphere" -- a utopian solution that provides a bubble of calm in modern times -- captured the crowd's attention, as did "Mesa Parker," a dining table and chair set by Brazilian designer Sergio Rodrigues, presented by R & Company.

Rapid Liquid Printing by Patrick Parrish Gallery, MIT Self-Assembly Lab and Cristophe Guberan Credit: Patrick Parrish Gallery

A few meters away, young men in lab coats printed porous rubber tote bags in a futuristic manufacturing facility by Patrick Parrish Gallery, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Self-Assembly Lab and Christophe Guberan.

Woody (and trendy), chilled-out Americana was seen throughout the fair tent, from John Keith Rusell's fascinating display of Shaker furniture to the Converso booth, where the furniture dealers made their Design Miami debut with a solo show of Albert Frey pieces.

Converso's solo exhibition of Albert Frey Credit: Courtesy of Converso

While the fair is still predominantly about physical, collectible design, the talks program has grown, as has the level of discourse it generates. Last year, Design Miami partnered with the UN to talk about development and design. This year, the USC School of Architecture and Design Miami hosted a three-part panel discussion titled "Spatializing Blackness." Other talks on the agenda tackled art and advocacy and climate change.

Watch the video above for a short tour of our highlights from the fair.