Note: The image at the top of the story is of 'MOM' by Sayar & Garibeh who will be showing as part of the Design Curio program

The international design and architecture community will descend on Miami Beach next week to attend the 14th edition of Design Miami. The fair, which programs exhibitions, installations and talks, will mark the end of a busy calendar of global design gatherings around the world.

Americana, utopian visions and design for a better world will unite a feverish week of activity. Read on for more highlights below.

'Core' bench by Philippe Malouin

The London-based designer will show his large-scale interpretation of a bench at this year's fair. The modular, brutalist structure was originally conceived as part of a project called "Superbenches." The development initiative, which aimed to revitalize Stockholm's Järfälla suburb, asked 10 leading international designers to create alternative benches for the neighborhood's neglected Kvarnbacken park.

'Core' by Philippe Malouin Credit: Photo by Jezzica Sunmo

'Isolation Sphere' by Maurice-Claude Vidili

Design and science fiction unite in this innovative pod made by French architect Maurice-Claude Vidili in 1971. The bubble offered an opportunity to break from urban life; to isolate oneself within the home environment and recharge. Floor lights, a hi-fi system and sockets allowed a user to use the space as an office if meditation was not their prime concern.

'Isolation Sphere' by Maurice-Claude Vidili Credit: Courtesy of Maison Gerard

Converso presents a solo show of Albert Frey furniture

Swiss architect Albert Frey began his career in Le Corbusier's office before moving to America. The never-before-seen furniture on show, presented at Conversos inaugural exhibition at Design Miami, was designed in 1949 for his own home in Palm Springs. Using the California desert as his muse, Frey designed a number of minimalist homes that stood unobtrusively in the surrounding area.

Albert Frey floor cushions and and wall mounted cabinet Credit: Courtesy of Converso

A futuristic manufacturing facility by Patrick Parrish Gallery and MIT Self-Assembly Lab

As part of the Design Curio program, visitors to the fair will be able to watch a robot rapidly print 3-D objects of any size using computer numerical control (CNC) technology. The twist: The objects are printed while suspended in a tank of translucent gel. Printed objects will be available to buy.

Rapid liquid printing with Patrick Parrish Gallery and MIT Self-Assembly Lab Credit: Patrick Parrish Gallery

Fendi presents furniture by Chiara Andreatti

Luxury fashion house Fendi will celebrate their 10th year at the fair with an open environment room called "WELCOME!", featuring furnishings by Italian designer Chiara Andreatti.

Chiara Andreatti furniture for Fendi Credit: Fendi

'Nauge' by Ronan & Erwin Bouroullec

Outside of the fair tent, in the Miami Design District, the French design team have dreamed up a pergola that will be installed on Paseo Ponti. The fluid structure will be nestled between the existing architecture of the area, offering shade and shelter to passersby.

Nuage by Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec Credit: Courtesy of Nuage Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec and Miami Design District

'New Spring' by Studio Swine x COS

The London-based multidisciplinary practice Studio Swine will bring an iteration of an installation they first launched during Milan Design Week in partnership with fashion label COS. The immersive installation, blossoming bubbles that last for a fleeting moment, will stand within the impressive Temple House in South Beach throughout the duration of the fair.