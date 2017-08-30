Story highlights Sir David Tang was born in Hong Kong in 1954

He founded the Shanghai Tang fashion brand and was a well known socialite and philanthropist

Hong Kong (CNN) Sir David Tang, the socialite, commentator and founder of the Shanghai Tang fashion brand has died, the company confirmed in a statement to CNN. He was 63.

Tang had been in poor health for some time. In one of his last columns for the Financial Times , where he was a longtime "Agony Uncle," he praised the UK's National Health Service.

"I will howl and hunt down anyone who dares to question the NHS," Tang wrote in his characteristic style after treatment for an ulcer.

"Tonight, as I sleep at the Marsden (The Royal Marsden Hospital in London), under another impermeable umbrella of the NHS, I pay my private tribute to the NHS, particularly to all my new best friends at the Hillingdon, and I also pay a public tribute to what they represent."

Tang, who split his time between Britain and Hong Kong, said his mother "always told me that the UK provided the best education in the world, to which I now add the best hospital care in the world."