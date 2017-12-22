Written by Melissa Hassett, CNNHong Kong
Contributors Tom Booth, CNN
Earlier this month, Business of Design Week
brought designers, architects and entrepreneurs to Hong Kong for topical lectures and panel discussions. During the event, CNN Style put some of its speakers in the hot seat for a series of rapid-fire exchanges, covering everything from their views on Asia's greatest design challenges to their one essential design luxury.
When asked which technology had the potential to be the most disruptive in the design industry over the next decade, Vince Lim, of design studio Lim + Lu
, chose augmented reality. "If you want to plan out the space in advance and really see, let's say, a furniture piece in the space before you purchase it, that (augmented reality), has a lot more potential to it."
A user uses augmented reality on his phone in Hong Kong. The AR used here was part of a Star Wars promotional campaign in the city. Credit: Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for Disney
Meanwhile, Dr. Paul Thompson, of London's Royal College of Art
, shared his reservations about artificial intelligence: "Are we all going to be relying more and more upon a machine to do the thinking for us? To carry out tasks? Are we going to suddenly become sort of more and more de-skilled?"
Architect Rocco Yim
on the other hand, chose automation: "It gives us efficiency, convenience and ever higher speed of doing things. But it loses the humanity in the process of design. And that's the danger."
Watch the video above for more.