design

7 of the best tiny homes you can buy for under $115k

Updated 19th December 2017
View gallery
7 Pictures
britespace avava
7 of the best tiny homes you can buy for under $115k
Written by Emma Tucker, The Spaces
This article was originally published by The Spaces, a digital publication exploring new ways to live and work.
If you're looking for a holiday hideaway, and don't mind keeping things cozy, there are plenty of tiny homes available that won't break the bank -- provided you have a place to put them, that is.
Dream home crammed into 309-sqft transformer apartment
These cabins are an easy escape from the city, with many designed to help visitors immerse themselves in nature, and some even arriving pre-built.
We've put together 10 tiny homes you can buy for under $115k, ranging from quickly assembled cabins aimed at the more nomadic, to eco-friendly huts that let would-be owners live off-grid.
See more tiny homes on The Spaces.
Best Lifestyle & Leisure
News site
© 2017 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. More information about cookies.
I agree