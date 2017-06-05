Written by Emma Tucker, The Spaces
This article was originally published by The Spaces
, a digital publication exploring new ways to live and work.
If you're looking for a holiday hideaway, and don't mind keeping things cozy, there are plenty of tiny homes available that won't break the bank -- provided you have a place to put them, that is.
These cabins are an easy escape from the city, with many designed to help visitors immerse themselves in nature, and some even arriving pre-built.
We've put together 10 tiny homes you can buy for under $115k, ranging from quickly assembled cabins aimed at the more nomadic, to eco-friendly huts that let would-be owners live off-grid.