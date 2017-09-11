Banksy's new artwork takes aim at arms trade

(CNN) A new piece of art by Banksy was unveiled in London on Monday in a protest targeting one of the world's largest arms fairs.

The work will be displayed for a week at Art the Arms Fair, an exhibition set up to oppose the Defence Systems & Equipment International (DSEi) exhibition being held in the British capital this week.

The artist's new work, "Civilian Drone Strike," is created with childlike strokes -- but its intention is anything but playful.

A horrified looking stick figure stands next to a dog and a burning home. Three drones circle above.

At the biennial arms fair, 1,600 companies from around the globe will tout military hardware to delegates from countries including Algeria, Bahrain, Qatar, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

