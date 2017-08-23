(CNN) Upon its completion in 2016, the 314-meter MahaNakhon was named Thailand's tallest building. Offering luxury shopping and some of the most expensive properties in Bangkok, the glitzy skyscraper symbolizes a city on the rise.

But amid a construction boom in the Thai capital, the skeletons of long-abandoned buildings remain part of the expanding skyline. They stand as monuments to an economic crash that is slowly fading from view.

Pansit Torsuwan, owner of the Sathorn Unique Tower, stands beside the abandoned structure.

Less than a 20-minute drive from the MahaNakhon, a dilapidated high-rise called Sathorn Unique Tower has stood empty for two decades. Its crumbling walls are juxtaposed with million dollar views of the city's skyline.

Derelict and deserted

Bangkok's "ghost" towers have become a popular destination for photographers like Dax Ward, who has documented around 20 abandoned locations in Thailand. The American's images form part of a photographic genre he calls "abandonia."

