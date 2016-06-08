Story highlights Zineb Sedira produces artwork relating to themes of migration and displacement

She discusses whether or not art can be too political, and why her works are left open to interpretation

In April 2016, Glenn Lowry, long-time director of New York's world-renowned Museum of Modern Art, joined CNN Style as guest editor. He commissioned a series of powerful stories on the theme of migration.

(CNN) Migration, displacement, refugees.

Zineb Sedira has made a name for herself as an artist who addresses such complex topics -- and yet, she does not consider her work to be particularly political.

At least not, according to her, in a way which clearly incites political action.

Sedira, who has shown at the Venice Biennale and was nominated for the 2015 Marcel Duchamp Award , discusses the correlation between art and politics in the latest installment of our 'Soapbox' series and explains why she has chosen to refrain from making activist art.

The key, for Sedira, is to approach her audience in the right way.

Read More