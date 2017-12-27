The Art of LivingView All
luxury

Fiona Leahy: 'Deck the halls and stack the plates'

Updated 27th December 2017
Fiona Leahy: 'Deck the halls and stack the plates'
Written by CNN Staff
Fiona Leahy's eponymous London-based event design and production agency has executed concepts for the likes of Mark Ronson, Jade Jagger and Dita von Teese. During the festive season, Leahy shares her tips for entertaining -- from the perfect candlelight to yield "instant magic," to the importance of stacked plates -- "I think the perfect table for me is one that is nicely considered, but it's not too rigid. You know, just keep it natural."
Watch the video above to find out more about Fiona Leahy's tips for entertaining guests.
Best Lifestyle & Leisure
News site
© 2017 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. More information about cookies.
I agree