Written by CNN Staff

British fashion designer Charlie Casely-Hayford has been perfecting the suited-and-booted look since his father, the other half of the Casely-Hayford brand, designed him a pair of military-style brown boots when he was five months old.

Now in his thirties, the menswear designer and expert tailor -- who has graced many best-dressed lists -- is a global reference for sophistication and elegance, and has styled musicians from Nas to Sam Smith.

At his studio, the designer shared his tips and thoughts about modern suits: "People want to feel comfortable and relaxed. The idea of structure is prohibitive for this new generation coming up," he said. "The question is, 'How do you make a suit that feels like tracksuit bottoms, but still look the part?'"