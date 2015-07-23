Screen stars: Rescuing Angola's stunning historic cinemas

Gemma Padley, The Spaces Written by

Angola isn't exactly the Hollywood of Africa -- that honor belongs to Nigeria -- but the country is a surprising hotbed of 20th century cinematic treasures. By 1970 there were 50 theaters for a population of just 5.9 million people.

From the late colonial modernist structures of the 1930s, to the open-air cine-esplandas that sprung up in the 1950s, 60s and 70s, these structures served as more than just places to catch the latest flick -- they were vibrant meeting points for the local communities.

Actor and director Miguel Hurst -- the former director of the Angolan Institute of Cinema, Audiovisual and Multimedia -- initiated the project back in 2011. He has now released a book, titled Angola Cinemas, in collaboration with photographer Walter Fernandes.