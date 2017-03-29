Story highlights Analemma Tower would be suspended from an Earth-orbiting asteroid

Residents and visitors would be able to catch amazing worldwide views while traveling nearly 300mph.

Atlanta (CNN) Feeling too fancy for normal earth-bound existence? A new skyscraper concept would elevate your living situation -- literally.

Clouds Architecture Office has unveiled plans for a futuristic skyscraper dubbed the "Analemma Tower." The building would hover majestically above the ground because it would be attached -- wait for it -- to an actual asteroid, in space, that is forcibly put into orbit around the Earth.

If that's not enough to digest, consider that your exact address in this pendulous pad could be anywhere on Earth.

Rendering of Analemma passing above buildings in midtown Manhattan

The tower will be suspended via high-strength cabling from an asteroid and placed in "eccentric geosynchronous orbit". In other words, it would be always moving -- residents and visitors would take a daily journey between the northern and southern hemispheres with a prolonged visit over a main "home" point like New York City or Dubai (it's always New York City or Dubai, isn't it?)

Advances in space tech could make the vision a reality

