By Lisa Respers France , CNN Written by

Get ready to see a lot more of Amy Schumer.

The comedic actress is among an impressive group of women featured in the latest edition of the Pirelli calendar.

The themed calendar, now in its 43rd edition, combines celebrity, fashion and culture and has helped put the Italian tire company on the pop culture map.

Next year's issue features 13 women of "outstanding professional, social, cultural, sporting and artistic accomplishment" who were shot by the doyenne of photography, Annie Leibovitz, in her New York studio in July.

Unlike years past, it includes women of varying shapes and sizes who are not professional models.

New kind of Pirelli calendar unveiled

Among the other accomplished women taking part are tennis champ Serena Williams , writer Fran Lebowitz, "Selma" director Ava DuVernay, artist Yoko Ono and rocker Patti Smith.

Previous years have also featured nudity, and though there are no nudes in the upcoming calendar, Schumer is photographed wearing only underwear and heels, with her arm strategically placed.

She tweeted an image Monday with the caption, "Beautiful, gross, strong, thin, fat, pretty, ugly, sexy, disgusting, flawless, woman. Thank you @annieleibovitz."

Leibovitz was a fan of the shot, too.

"I'm a great admirer of comediennes," the photographer said. "The Amy Schumer portrait added some fun. It's as if she didn't get the memo saying that she could keep her clothes on."