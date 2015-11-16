Breaking News

'An image can be stronger than an army': The fashion ads that shook society

Olivia Singer, CNN

Updated 10:26 AM ET, Fri September 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

graphic warning - multiple images
Photos: The adverts that changed the world
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Bruce Weber&#39;s iconic image of Brazilian pole-jumper Tom Hintnaus marked a profound change in the world of fashion advertising. It promoted male beauty through a homoerotic lens, and proudly displayed Hintanaus&#39; body on a Times Square billboard. The familiar model of representation -- which placed men in suits and only women as sex objects -- was challenged, and the image&#39;s legacy has been as enormous as the 45&#39; x 48&#39; billboard itself.
Photos: The adverts that changed the world
Calvin Klein Underwear by Bruce Weber, 1982Bruce Weber's iconic image of Brazilian pole-jumper Tom Hintnaus marked a profound change in the world of fashion advertising. It promoted male beauty through a homoerotic lens, and proudly displayed Hintanaus' body on a Times Square billboard. The familiar model of representation -- which placed men in suits and only women as sex objects -- was challenged, and the image's legacy has been as enormous as the 45' x 48' billboard itself.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
The work of Bruce Weber in collaboration with Calvin Klein is frequently &lt;a href=&quot;https://books.google.com.hk/books?id=wmYI5fIvXy8C&amp;pg=PT27&amp;lpg=PT27&amp;dq=bruce+weber+homosxuality&amp;source=bl&amp;ots=NCw-1drQac&amp;sig=SNcotOs_U9WYg71lUgAzb-J_OLg&amp;hl=en&amp;sa=X&amp;ved=0CDEQ6AEwBGoVChMI1LC8wKCKyQIVhxSUCh1ulwQJ#v=onepage&amp;q=bruce%20weber%20homosxuality&amp;f=false&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;cited&lt;/a&gt; for introducing a &quot;breakthrough&quot; in advertising by introducing subtle homoerotic themes. Above in an advertisement for Calvin Klein: Obsession, from 1992.
Photos: The adverts that changed the world
Calvin Klein by Bruce Weber, 1992The work of Bruce Weber in collaboration with Calvin Klein is frequently cited for introducing a "breakthrough" in advertising by introducing subtle homoerotic themes. Above in an advertisement for Calvin Klein: Obsession, from 1992.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Showcasing some of the most famous fashion faces of the &#39;90s, this Versace advertisement by Richard Avedon featured the likes of Naomi Campbell, Kristen McMenamy, Linda Evangelista, Stephanie Seymour, and Christy Turlington. The image is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.vogue.co.uk/suzy-menkes/2014/11/suzy-menkes-avedon-gagosian-versace&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said&lt;/a&gt; to have captured the epitome of the &quot;power-woman era&quot; which celebrated &quot;feminist energy&quot; and androgyny.
Photos: The adverts that changed the world
Versace by Richard Avedon, 1992Showcasing some of the most famous fashion faces of the '90s, this Versace advertisement by Richard Avedon featured the likes of Naomi Campbell, Kristen McMenamy, Linda Evangelista, Stephanie Seymour, and Christy Turlington. The image is said to have captured the epitome of the "power-woman era" which celebrated "feminist energy" and androgyny.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Taken by Therese Frare, this image shows the deteriorating condition of David Kirby -- an AIDS activist. The photo, taken in 1990, was captured in Kirby&#39;s actual hospital room in Ohio, and features Kirby&#39;s family members by his bedside. The image went on to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.worldpressphoto.org/collection/photo/1991/general-news/therese-frare&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;win&lt;/a&gt; the World Press Photo Award in 1991.
Photos: The adverts that changed the world
United Colours of Benetton by Therese Frare, 1991Taken by Therese Frare, this image shows the deteriorating condition of David Kirby -- an AIDS activist. The photo, taken in 1990, was captured in Kirby's actual hospital room in Ohio, and features Kirby's family members by his bedside. The image went on to win the World Press Photo Award in 1991.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
Oliviero Toscani equally challenged racial segregation within society, often placing people of different ethnicities alongside each other in family settings -- which still at that time had the power to shock. Here, he equally challenged heteronormativity; supposing the women depicted are both mothers of the child, in a two-fold challenge of societal norms.
Photos: The adverts that changed the world
United Colors of Benetton by Oliviero Toscani, 1991Oliviero Toscani equally challenged racial segregation within society, often placing people of different ethnicities alongside each other in family settings -- which still at that time had the power to shock. Here, he equally challenged heteronormativity; supposing the women depicted are both mothers of the child, in a two-fold challenge of societal norms.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Donna Karan&#39;s 8-page &#39;In Women We Trust&#39; campaign depicted a woman on a campaign trail, being sworn in as president, and sitting in the Oval Office. &quot;I&#39;m not trying to elevate women at the expense of men, but to say that a woman could go for it,&quot; Karan explained at the time. In a world that is still yet to see a female president, her message of equal opportunity was a challenge to the patriarchy that prevails decades after its publication.
Photos: The adverts that changed the world
Donna Karan 'In Women We Trust' by Peter Lindbergh, 1992Donna Karan's 8-page 'In Women We Trust' campaign depicted a woman on a campaign trail, being sworn in as president, and sitting in the Oval Office. "I'm not trying to elevate women at the expense of men, but to say that a woman could go for it," Karan explained at the time. In a world that is still yet to see a female president, her message of equal opportunity was a challenge to the patriarchy that prevails decades after its publication.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Called &quot;No Anorexia&quot;, the 2007 campaign shot by Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani for fashion label Nolita, tackled an extremely challenging subject head on. Backed by the Italian ministry of health, the photo that launched during Milan fashion week and ran in newspapers and on billboards showed a young woman who had fallen victim to the disease. Despite the power behind the ad and the awareness it helped to raise within the fashion industry, the model, Isabelle Caro, tragically died in November 2010. She had made various television appearances and spoken openly about her decision to take part in the campaign. According to an article in the New York Times published after the model&#39;s death, Caro had said: &quot;The ideas was to shock people into awareness, I decided to do it to warn girls about the danger of diets and fashion commandments.&quot; Not everyone agreed with the approach however and the ad was eventually banned by the Italian advertising watchdog organization for agency. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: The adverts that changed the world
Nolita by Oliviero Toscani, 2007Called "No Anorexia", the 2007 campaign shot by Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani for fashion label Nolita, tackled an extremely challenging subject head on. Backed by the Italian ministry of health, the photo that launched during Milan fashion week and ran in newspapers and on billboards showed a young woman who had fallen victim to the disease. Despite the power behind the ad and the awareness it helped to raise within the fashion industry, the model, Isabelle Caro, tragically died in November 2010. She had made various television appearances and spoken openly about her decision to take part in the campaign. According to an article in the New York Times published after the model's death, Caro had said: "The ideas was to shock people into awareness, I decided to do it to warn girls about the danger of diets and fashion commandments." Not everyone agreed with the approach however and the ad was eventually banned by the Italian advertising watchdog organization for agency.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
Positioning Jillian Mercado in her wheelchair alongside fellow model James Astronaut for Diesel&#39;s SS14 campaign offered disability the kind of visibility that it rarely experiences in fashion. Nicola Formichetti, the creative director of the brand, said: &quot;Using her in a campaign is a global brand saying, this girl is as cool as the boy who she&#39;s sitting next to. It&#39;s about glorifying a normal thing, showing the reality of where we live, and it can be very powerful.&quot;
Photos: The adverts that changed the world
Diesel SS14 by Inez & VinoodhPositioning Jillian Mercado in her wheelchair alongside fellow model James Astronaut for Diesel's SS14 campaign offered disability the kind of visibility that it rarely experiences in fashion. Nicola Formichetti, the creative director of the brand, said: "Using her in a campaign is a global brand saying, this girl is as cool as the boy who she's sitting next to. It's about glorifying a normal thing, showing the reality of where we live, and it can be very powerful."
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Another of Formichetti&#39;s groundbreaking campaigns was his SS15 image that placed model Winnie Harlow, who suffers vitiligo, in the spotlight. Harlow&#39;s recent ascent within the fashion industry -- she is also the face of Desigual -- has diversified cultural representations of beauty and challenged ideas of perfection commonly expected of models.
Photos: The adverts that changed the world
Diesel SS15 by Nick KnightAnother of Formichetti's groundbreaking campaigns was his SS15 image that placed model Winnie Harlow, who suffers vitiligo, in the spotlight. Harlow's recent ascent within the fashion industry -- she is also the face of Desigual -- has diversified cultural representations of beauty and challenged ideas of perfection commonly expected of models.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
&quot;Where editorials are ephemeral, advertising becomes part of a brand&#39;s legacy,&quot; said model Hari Nef who recently starred in &amp;amp;OtherStories new all-trans campaign for their newest capsule collection. &quot;Advertisements pay, they are powerful investments, and stand to serve trans talent -- and trans people in general -- more than most kinds of fashion representation.&quot;
Photos: The adverts that changed the world
&OtherStories AW15 by Amos Mac"Where editorials are ephemeral, advertising becomes part of a brand's legacy," said model Hari Nef who recently starred in &OtherStories new all-trans campaign for their newest capsule collection. "Advertisements pay, they are powerful investments, and stand to serve trans talent -- and trans people in general -- more than most kinds of fashion representation."
Hide Caption
11 of 15
The first beauty brand to appoint a trans model as its face, Redken&#39;s 2015 campaign has further consolidated gender diversity within advertising. &quot;We live in a new era where societies are starting to believe in us&quot; explained model Lea T. &quot;There is still a lot that remains to be done but at least, this is the beginning... Everybody is different and beauty doesn&#39;t have to be perfect.&quot;
Photos: The adverts that changed the world
Redken Frizz Dismiss by Matt Irwin, 2015The first beauty brand to appoint a trans model as its face, Redken's 2015 campaign has further consolidated gender diversity within advertising. "We live in a new era where societies are starting to believe in us" explained model Lea T. "There is still a lot that remains to be done but at least, this is the beginning... Everybody is different and beauty doesn't have to be perfect."
Hide Caption
12 of 15
When, earlier this year, Céline cast Joan Didion as their face for Spring 2015, it caused a media storm. Seeing an older woman -- and a literary figure, at that -- presented as aspirational icon presented a new diversity within mainstream advertising: one that appreciated women for brains as well as beauty and disregarded the ordinary cut-off point for the age of female models.
Photos: The adverts that changed the world
Céline SS15 by Juergen TellerWhen, earlier this year, Céline cast Joan Didion as their face for Spring 2015, it caused a media storm. Seeing an older woman -- and a literary figure, at that -- presented as aspirational icon presented a new diversity within mainstream advertising: one that appreciated women for brains as well as beauty and disregarded the ordinary cut-off point for the age of female models.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
When retail behemoth JCPenney appointed Ellen DeGeneres as their brand ambassador in 2012, it marked a seminal shift in attitudes to lesbian women, often rendered completely invisible in mainstream representation. For their 2012 Mother&#39;s Day campaign, they featured &quot;Wendi and her partner Maggie and daughters,&quot; with both women wearing wedding bands, which placed a lesbian couple in the spotlight as mothers to be celebrated.
Photos: The adverts that changed the world
JCPenney Mother's Day Campaign, 2012When retail behemoth JCPenney appointed Ellen DeGeneres as their brand ambassador in 2012, it marked a seminal shift in attitudes to lesbian women, often rendered completely invisible in mainstream representation. For their 2012 Mother's Day campaign, they featured "Wendi and her partner Maggie and daughters," with both women wearing wedding bands, which placed a lesbian couple in the spotlight as mothers to be celebrated.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
Mario Testino and Gucci celebrated diversity and family in this photo of Jamaican model Nadine Willis.
Photos: The adverts that changed the world
Gucci by Mario Testino, 2003Mario Testino and Gucci celebrated diversity and family in this photo of Jamaican model Nadine Willis.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
graphic warning - multiple imagesCalvin Klein Underwear by Bruce Weber, 1982bruceweber_CK1992bversace richard avedon 1990 Benetton United Colors of Benetton by Oliviero Toscani, 1991Donna Karan &#39;In Women We Trust&#39; by Peter Lindbergh, 1992toscani_nolita2007Diesel S/S14 by Inez &amp; VinoodhDiesel S/S15 by Nick Knight&amp;OtherStories F/W15 by Amos MacRedken Frizz Dismiss by Matt Irwin, 2015 2Celine joan didion ss15JCPenney Mother&#39;s Day Campaign, 2012testino_gucci2003

In October 2015, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing joined CNN Style as guest editor. He commissioned a series of features on the theme of #diversity, exploring issues around fashion, politics, gender, family, race and culture.

(CNN)"Advertising reflects the mores of society, but does not influence them," wrote advertising powerhouse David Ogilvy in 1982, supposing a sort of ethical neutrality for the industry he pioneered.

That same year, Bruce Weber shot the Calvin Klein advertisement starring Tom Hintnaus that changed the face of advertising, presenting audiences with a homoeroticism unfamiliar to mainstream media, and perhaps proving the legendary patriarch wrong -- advertising can, and has, changed the way that the world sees things.
"When we passed a shelter almost everyone on my side of the bus swiveled his or her head to get a better look at the image, which was basically shoving the man's physicality down the audience's throat," explained art and fashion critic Ingrid Sichy, of the first time she saw the Calvin Klein billboard, with Hintanaus' sexuality front and center.
The image was shot during the peak of the AIDS crisis, when homosexuality was commonly affiliated not with desirability but with fear: Weber's underwear ad was shocking and sexy and subversive -- and it marked a new wave of fashion advertising that challenged societal norms, as well as selling clothes.

    More than a fantasy

    Read More
    As Emma Hope Allwood, Fashion Features Editor at Dazed explained, "People like to downplay fashion advertising as frivolous fantasy or only focus on its negatives, but these are images that have the power to both comment on and change our cultural landscape." Advertising is what dictates aspiration -- and when a subjugated group is promoted within that framework, the impact it can have on society's attitudes is immense.
    United Colors of Benetton by Oliviero Toscani, 1991
    United Colors of Benetton by Oliviero Toscani, 1991
    In her 2013 essay "Beauty... and the Beast of Advertising," renowned author on advertising psychologies Jean Kilbourne stated that, "ads sell a great deal more than products. They sell values, images, and concepts of success and worth, love and sexuality, popularity and normalcy. They tell us who we are and who we should be."
    By promoting diversity -- of sexuality, race, gender -- on the billboards that present images of regularity to society, advertising can make the unfamiliar familiar; and can expose the world to a new normal, one that includes marginalized groups.

    Reality check

    Also in 1982, photographer Oliviero Toscani was appointed art director for the Benetton Group, creating advertisements that viscerally confronted audiences with images like that of a man dying in a hospital bed of AIDS or -- apparently equally shocking -- people of different ethnicities all hanging out together.
    By using the billboards that only a multi-million fashion conglomerate could afford to challenge taboos, he brought issues of segregation and oppression to the mainstream in the same way that Weber did; making people turn their heads when they passed a bus shelter and establishing a visual dialogue around the unfamiliar. His approach to advertising offered a kind of exposure therapy to the world: presenting that which was often hidden from mainstream media and forcing it into the public eye.
    "There are no shocking pictures, only shocking reality," he told CNN. "An image can be stronger than an army." And, through the media attention that his advertisements created -- not just for colorful jumpers and wearable denims, but also for issues like the Gulf War, racial inequality and Death Row sentencing in America -- he exposed a reality that was often ignored by the world.
    Nicola Formichetti, the creative director of Diesel (who spent several years collaborating with Toscani) credits his understanding of advertising to the legendary maverick.
    "I learned the importance of advertisement from Oliviero; that we can use the space that we have as a vehicle for spreading a message, not just for selling bags and sunglasses," he explained.
    Diesel Spring/Summer 2015 by Nick Knight
    Diesel Spring/Summer 2015 by Nick Knight
    A man who has put women like Winnie Harlow (whose skin is marked by vitiligo) and Jillian Mercado (a wheelchair-bound woman with muscular dystrophy) in the public eye as brand icons for Diesel, he has promoted beauty in all of its forms.
    "Doing these things is inspiring for us, as well," he said. "For example, when we shot Jillian, we both cried. She started saying 'you're going to change my life; you're going to put a person in a wheelchair on a billboard. Imagine the impact of this to people who think they're not good enough in society.'
    "Using her in a campaign is a global brand saying, this girl is as cool as the boy who she's sitting next to. It's about glorifying a normal thing, showing the reality of where we live, and it can be very powerful."

    Bridging the gender gap

    In 2010, Riccardo Tisci cast Lea T as the first trans model in a fashion campaign with his Autumn-Winter 2011 Givenchy images. Since then, she has been appointed the face of Redken -- becoming the first trans model in a beauty campaign, too.
    "Modeling was not something I had originally planned or wanted for myself," she explained. "I am lucky and thankful to my friend Riccardo Tisci, who started me with one of his amazing campaigns for Givenchy. Through my job, I've been trying to give a positive message to everyone out there. I hope I succeed. I feel pride, honor, responsibility; that I finally made it and that everything is possible."
    &amp;OtherStories Autumn/Winter 2015, featuring Hari Nef
    &OtherStories Autumn/Winter 2015, featuring Hari Nef
    What Lea T, and Tisci, achieved by placing a trans model in a hyper-glossy fashion scenario has paved the way for a new sort of inclusivity that has since resulted in vastly increased visibility for a previously marginalized community (see: Laverne Cox on the cover of Time, Call me Caitlin, the recent spate of diversified casting at NYFW).
    Trans model Hari Nef credits Lea T's Givenchy campaign as responsible for the "transgender tipping point" of the past year, telling us that "It was a powerful precedent... I'm not sure I would be modeling right now if it weren't for Lea T, Connie Fleming before her, and Andreja Pejic after her."
    Nef has recently been cast as one of the faces of a new & Other Stories capsule collection, which has employed an all-trans behind-the-scenes team alongside trans models, the series confronts not only the lack of trans people in front of the camera, but equally the lack of them behind it.
    "Advertising instructs," explains Nef. "Advertising has the power to tell people what is beautiful, important, aspirational, and more. Diverse casting has the power to destigmatize, to redistribute power and beauty to those who have none in the eyes of most. Representation and visibility have their own tricky politics, but inclusion stands to benefit the included."