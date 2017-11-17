Just over 30 miles south-east of Paris lies one of France's symbols of national pride, home to 34 kings over a period spanning eight centuries.
It's the Chateau de Fontainebleau, a massive structure comprising 1,500 rooms and surrounded by 130 acres of parkland and gardens: "the true home of kings, the house of ages," as Napoleon I described it in 1816.
The earliest records of a fortified castle in the area date back to 1137 AD. Today, the complex is a national museum and a UNESCO World Heritage site.
It is home to countless artworks and a very special 400-seat theater, opened for Napoleon III in 1857: "This theater is first of all a conservatory, an extremely valuable testimony to all decorative arts and to court art of the second Empire in France," curator Vincent Cochet told CNN's Becky Anderson.
© Adrien Didierjean, RMN-GP Château de Fontainebleau
Today, the theater is named not after Napoleon III, but a different patron of the arts some 3,000 miles away: Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates.
Abu Dhabi has financed the restoration of the theater, which had been left abandoned for over a century. It is part of a broader agreement between France and the UAE, which includes the famed Louvre Abu Dhabi museum.
The theater's first phase of restoration was completed in 2014, while a second phase will terminate in 2019 with the opening of the structure to the public.
This story forms part of an extended series exploring the new Louvre Abu Dhabi.