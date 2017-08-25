Breaking News

Frozen in time: Abandoned wrecks from around the world

By Harriet Verney, CNN

Updated 6:42 AM ET, Fri August 25, 2017

During World War II, the Douglas DC-3 was used to transport everything from pack animals to paratroopers.
During World War II, the Douglas DC-3 was used to transport everything from pack animals to paratroopers.
The interior of a Douglas DC-3.
The interior of a Douglas DC-3.
This old train carriage was converted into a bridge by Georgian engineers.
This old train carriage was converted into a bridge by Georgian engineers.
Built in 1940, the American Star ship was wrecked after it broke away from tow ships during a storm.
Built in 1940, the American Star ship was wrecked after it broke away from tow ships during a storm.
Sea lions rest on the decaying deck of a tourist ship in Mexico&#39;s Bay of Ensenada.
Sea lions rest on the decaying deck of a tourist ship in Mexico's Bay of Ensenada.
This collapsed train carriage stands at Canfranc International Railway Station in the Pyrenees.
This collapsed train carriage stands at Canfranc International Railway Station in the Pyrenees.
The waters surrounding Coron Island in the Philippines are home to a number of old seaplanes and sunken Japanese ships.
The waters surrounding Coron Island in the Philippines are home to a number of old seaplanes and sunken Japanese ships.
The Desdemona cargo ship was grounded in 1985, and shows very little structural damage.
The Desdemona cargo ship was grounded in 1985, and shows very little structural damage.
The aircraft tailplane seen here is just one of many pieces of aerial debris in the waters around the Marshall Islands.
The aircraft tailplane seen here is just one of many pieces of aerial debris in the waters around the Marshall Islands.
This German bomber crash-landed during WWII.
This German bomber crash-landed during WWII.
Graffiti artists have transformed this abandoned car in Kiev, Ukraine into a work of art.
Graffiti artists have transformed this abandoned car in Kiev, Ukraine into a work of art.
This Mitsubishi A6M Zero fighter is just one of the estimated 50,000 Japanese aircraft lost between 1943 and 1945.
This Mitsubishi A6M Zero fighter is just one of the estimated 50,000 Japanese aircraft lost between 1943 and 1945.
This abandoned caravan, found in Monument Valley on the Arizona-Utah border, is still relatively rust-free, thanks to the area&#39;s arid climate.
This abandoned caravan, found in Monument Valley on the Arizona-Utah border, is still relatively rust-free, thanks to the area's arid climate.
This Ford pick-up truck, found in the lush Olympic National Park in Washington, hasn&#39;t been so lucky.
This Ford pick-up truck, found in the lush Olympic National Park in Washington, hasn't been so lucky.
This relatively modern car was likely submerged by tidal waters while its owners were away.
This relatively modern car was likely submerged by tidal waters while its owners were away.
This abandoned airliner in North Platte, Nebraska has been converted into a playground.
This abandoned airliner in North Platte, Nebraska has been converted into a playground.
An abandoned passenger train in São Paulo, Brazil.
An abandoned passenger train in São Paulo, Brazil.
This abandoned truck, discovered in an American ghost town, has been hollowed out.
This abandoned truck, discovered in an American ghost town, has been hollowed out.
A wreaked fishing boat off the Montenegrin coast.
A wreaked fishing boat off the Montenegrin coast.
Uyuni, Bolivia is home to a number of abandoned and decrepit trains from the heyday of steam engine travel.
Uyuni, Bolivia is home to a number of abandoned and decrepit trains from the heyday of steam engine travel.
When the SS Thistlegorm (a British merchant ship) sunk during a German attack in 1941, it brought a series of vehicles with it, including motorcycles, trucks, aircraft, armored vehicles and two steam locomotives.
When the SS Thistlegorm (a British merchant ship) sunk during a German attack in 1941, it brought a series of vehicles with it, including motorcycles, trucks, aircraft, armored vehicles and two steam locomotives.
An old car near Namib-Naukluft National Park in Namibia.
An old car near Namib-Naukluft National Park in Namibia.
After being used in both WWI and WWII, the SS Ayrfield was broken apart in the 1970s. The hull now rests in Homebush Bay near Sydney, Australia.
After being used in both WWI and WWII, the SS Ayrfield was broken apart in the 1970s. The hull now rests in Homebush Bay near Sydney, Australia.
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.amazon.com/Abandoned-Wrecks-Chris-McNab/dp/1782745203&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Abandoned Wrecks&quot;&lt;/a&gt; by Chris McNab is out now.
"Abandoned Wrecks" by Chris McNab is out now.
(CNN)A car upturned and standing on its nose, subjected to the harsh weather of the Nevada desert. A Canadian schooner that sank in 1885 and rests, preserved to this day, in a harbor in Lake Huron. A space shuttle left forgotten in its hanger.

Bangkok's 'ghost' towers still stand 20 years after crash
Bangkok's 'ghost' towers still stand 20 years after crash
There's something particularly haunting about an abandoned vehicle -- where was it going? What stopped it? What happened to the people who built it, rode in it, or hoped to be its passengers?
In his new book, "Abandoned Wrecks," Chris McNab captures vessels of all kinds in their final resting places, from the RMS Titanic lying 12,500 feet beneath the sea to aircraft frozen in time in Antarctica.
    Silvertown: The derelict wasteland right under London's nose
    Silvertown: The derelict wasteland right under London's nose
    We see a rusting, abandoned railway filled with disused trains in Bolivia, WWII-era cars in the depths of a Swedish forest, and vehicles covered in graffiti, left on the side of the road in Brooklyn.
    Featuring images from a variety of photographers, the book presents us with more than 100 eerie scenes of accidental time capsules. The pictures provoke reflection on nature, design, the changing tastes of society, and the effects of war and natural disasters.

    "Abandoned Wrecks" by Chris McNab is published by Amber Books Ltd and is available now.