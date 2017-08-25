'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
During World War II, the Douglas DC-3 was used to transport everything from pack animals to paratroopers.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
The interior of a Douglas DC-3.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
This old train carriage was converted into a bridge by Georgian engineers.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
Built in 1940, the American Star ship was wrecked after it broke away from tow ships during a storm.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
Sea lions rest on the decaying deck of a tourist ship in Mexico's Bay of Ensenada.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
This collapsed train carriage stands at Canfranc International Railway Station in the Pyrenees.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
The waters surrounding Coron Island in the Philippines are home to a number of old seaplanes and sunken Japanese ships.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
The Desdemona cargo ship was grounded in 1985, and shows very little structural damage.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
The aircraft tailplane seen here is just one of many pieces of aerial debris in the waters around the Marshall Islands.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
This German bomber crash-landed during WWII.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
Graffiti artists have transformed this abandoned car in Kiev, Ukraine into a work of art.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
This Mitsubishi A6M Zero fighter is just one of the estimated 50,000 Japanese aircraft lost between 1943 and 1945.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
This abandoned caravan, found in Monument Valley on the Arizona-Utah border, is still relatively rust-free, thanks to the area's arid climate.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
This Ford pick-up truck, found in the lush Olympic National Park in Washington, hasn't been so lucky.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
This relatively modern car was likely submerged by tidal waters while its owners were away.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
This abandoned airliner in North Platte, Nebraska has been converted into a playground.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
An abandoned passenger train in São Paulo, Brazil.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
This abandoned truck, discovered in an American ghost town, has been hollowed out.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
A wreaked fishing boat off the Montenegrin coast.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
Uyuni, Bolivia is home to a number of abandoned and decrepit trains from the heyday of steam engine travel.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
When the SS Thistlegorm (a British merchant ship) sunk during a German attack in 1941, it brought a series of vehicles with it, including motorcycles, trucks, aircraft, armored vehicles and two steam locomotives.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
An old car near Namib-Naukluft National Park in Namibia.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab
After being used in both WWI and WWII, the SS Ayrfield was broken apart in the 1970s. The hull now rests in Homebush Bay near Sydney, Australia.
'Abandoned Wrecks' by Chris McNab