Written by Stephy Chung, CNN Hangzhou, China Contributors Elliot deBruyn Serenitie Wang, CNN

This feature is part of A Walk With, a new series where some of the world's most visionary urban designers take you on a stroll. See more here.

Architects Wang Shu and Lu Wenyu have an intimate take on what architecture should be. For nearly two decades, the husband-and-wife duo have headed up Amateur Architecture Studio, a practice based in Hangzhou, China.

Known for their use of natural materials such as mud, stones and wood, the pair's buildings are designed to look as if they've sprung from their surroundings organically. This stands in stark contrast to the designs of many other firms in modern China, whose buildings are intended to make statements: they're bigger, bolder and shinier.



































1 / 18 – Ningbo Historic Museum, Ningbo, China Completed in 2008, the Ningbo Museum was built from recycled materials, including debris from nearby towns and villages that had been destroyed to make way for modern developments. Credit: Image: Courtesy Iwan Baan

Amateur Architecture Studio's philosophy instead draws on traditional Chinese design values, namely the notion that a building is not the sole focus, but rather part of a greater landscape that encompasses trees, water and mountains.

"The basic philosophy is (that buildings) should blend in," Wang explains. "The surroundings, to some extent, are more important than the architecture alone. Therefore, the architecture should fall under the landscape, not the other way around."

"I think ordinary Chinese (people) prefer something appealing and new, so flashier buildings are built," says Lu. "We can't stop or destroy things already built. But we can influence the direction of architecture in China with more natural, sustainable designs."