(CNN) For over half a century the Pirelli calendar has given us dozens of memorable images, from Norman Parkinson's photograph of a young Iman for the 1985 cover and Herb Ritts' beachside nudes of Helena Christensen and Kate Moss to Peter Lindbergh's monochrome portraits of Lea Seydoux and Jessica Chastain last year.

However, the calendar has had its fair share of controversy over years. It came under fire for hiring only one female photographer until Annie Leibovitz got the job in 2015, and has been accused of casting its subjects with their looks in mind, rather than their brains.

But recent years have seen more progressive casting, with Leibovitz including Yoko Ono and Fran Lebowitz in her 2015 shoot. Last time around, Lindbergh also made the decision to cast from outside the usual mold, including older actresses like Charlotte Rampling.

Behind the scenes at the 2018 Pirelli calendar shoot

This year's edition sees the calendar move into even more radical territory, bringing an all-black cast of models and famous faces to reimagine the classic "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," courtesy of esteemed British photographer Tim Walker, newly hired British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and set designer Shona Heath.

