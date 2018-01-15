Breaking News
Amber Yang is preventing a space debris catastrophe
About Tomorrow's Hero
Tomorrow's Hero is a series profiling young innovators transforming the world for a brighter future.
Read more about CNN's special reports policy.
Changing the world of tomorrow, today
Gitanjali Rao wants to make it safer for you to drink water
Ryan Hickman is a one-boy recycling machine
Boyan Slat is using ocean currents for cleanup
Alain Nteff's mobile service is saving mothers and babies
CNN Heroes
CNN Heroes highlights the everyday people changing the world. Find out more about their stories
here
.