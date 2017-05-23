JUST WATCHED
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Police and fans close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)
MUST WATCH
How it happened
An explosion ripped through a crowd of people leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. The deadliest attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings has left a country in mourning and police searching for answers. What we know, what we don't