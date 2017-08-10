- August 31, 1997: Shortly after midnight, a Mercedes carrying Princess Diana and her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, crashed in a tunnel less than a mile from Paris' Eiffel Tower. The accident killed Diana, Fayed and their Driver, Henri Paul.
- September 6, 1997: Diana's funeral is held at Westminster Abbey, and an estimated 2.5 billion people around the world watch the services. Diana is buried at her family's estate, Althorp, in Northamptonshire.
- December 2006: After an inquest was opened looking into Diana's death, British police release a report concluding her death was an accident and that driver Henri Paul was driving intoxicated.
Her enduring impact
- Princess Diana lived under an intense media spotlight, but she used her platform to further several humanitarian causes.
- The Princess of Wales broke down barriers by visitng with patients suffering from cancer, leprosy and AIDS.
- In 1987, she famously shook hands with an AIDS patient, at a time when fears about the virus were at a fever pitch.
- Diana also traveled to Angola and Bosnia as part of her anti-landmine crusade just months before her death.