Remembering Princess Diana: 20 years later

Two decades after a car crash in Paris claimed her life and stunned the world, we reflect on Diana's life and legacy.

The 'People's Princess' 

Defining moments 

Her tragic death 

    How it happened

    • August 31, 1997: Shortly after midnight, a Mercedes carrying Princess Diana and her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, crashed in a tunnel less than a mile from Paris' Eiffel Tower. The accident killed Diana, Fayed and their Driver, Henri Paul.
    • September 6, 1997: Diana's funeral is held at Westminster Abbey, and an estimated 2.5 billion people around the world watch the services. Diana is buried at her family's estate, Althorp, in Northamptonshire.
    • December 2006: After an inquest was opened looking into Diana's death, British police release a report concluding her death was an accident and that driver Henri Paul was driving intoxicated.

Reflections on her life 

    Princess Diana speaks with amputees, who were victims of land mines, at Neves Bendinha Orthopedic Workshop in Luanda, Angola, on January 14,1997.

    Her enduring impact

    • Princess Diana lived under an intense media spotlight, but she used her platform to further several humanitarian causes.
    • The Princess of Wales broke down barriers by visitng with patients suffering from cancer, leprosy and AIDS.
    • In 1987, she famously shook hands with an AIDS patient, at a time when fears about the virus were at a fever pitch.
    • Diana also traveled to Angola and Bosnia as part of her anti-landmine crusade just months before her death.