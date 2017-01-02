Breaking News
People we've lost in 2017
A look back at notable people who have died in 2017.
Celebrities, actors, directors
Don Rickles, legendary insult comic
Chuck Barris, TV game show creator and host
Judge Joseph Wapner of 'The People's Court'
Bill Paxton, actor in 'Twister' and 'Aliens'
'Battlestar Galactica' actor Richard Hatch
Om Puri, award-winning Indian actor
'NCIS: Los Angeles' actor Miguel Ferrer
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'M*A*S*H'
Musicians
Guitarist J. Geils
Chuck Berry, rock 'n' roll pioneer
Joni Sledge, founding member of Sister Sledge
Al Jarreau, Grammy-winning jazz singer
Butch Trucks, founding drummer of the Allman Brothers Band
Leaders, politicians, military figures
Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador to UN
Controversial megachurch pastor Eddie Long
Former Iranian President Rafsanjani
Journalists, authors, academics, media figures
Newspaperman Jimmy Breslin
Derek Walcott, Caribbean poet and Nobel laureate
Children's book author Amy Krouse Rosenthal
'Howard Stern Show' personality Joey Boots
Lee 'Q' O'Denat, WorldStarHipHop founder
William Peter Blatty, author of 'The Exorcist'
Clare Hollingworth, reporter who broke news of WWII
Columnist and jazz critic Nat Hentoff
Sports, science, art and business figures
John Surtees, motorcycle racing legend
Little Caesars founder Mike Ilitch
Rugby great Joost van der Westhuizen
Eugene Cernan, last man on the moon
Wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka
Jean Vuarnet, skier who pioneered tuck position
Alfonso Wong, 'Old Master Q' cartoonist
Activists and prominent advocates
Ahmed Kathrada, anti-apartheid activist
Norma McCorvey, plaintiff in Roe. v. Wade abortion case
Prize-winning environmental activist, Isidro Baldenegro