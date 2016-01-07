Breaking News
People we've lost in 2016
A look back at people who died in 2016.
People we lost in 2015
People we lost in 2014
Celebrities, actors and directors
Debbie Reynolds, 'Singin' in the Rain' star
Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars' Princess Leia
Actor and comedian Ricky Harris
Zsa Zsa Gabor
'Growing Pains' dad Alan Thicke
'Days of Our Lives' star Joseph Mascolo
'Howard Stern Show' personality Joey Boots
Florence Henderson, TV's Carol Brady
'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' actor Robert Vaughn
Agnes Nixon, creator of 'All My Children'
'NCIS' showrunner Gary Glasberg
Curtis Hanson, '8 Mile' and 'LA Confidential' director
Charmian Carr, Liesl in 'The Sound of Music'
Alexis Arquette, actress and transgender activist
Lady Chablis of 'Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil'
'Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp' star Hugh O'Brian
Actor Gene Wilder, star of 'Willy Wonka'
Actor Kenny Baker, 'Star Wars' R2-D2
Actor David Huddleston, 'The Big Lebowski'
'Dances with Wolves' actor Chief David Bald Eagle, Jr.
'Miss Cleo,' TV psychic network pitchwoman
Garry Marshall, TV and movie legend
Noel Neill, Lois Lane on 'Superman' TV show
'Star Trek' actor Anton Yelchin
TV actress Ann Morgan Guilbert
Ron Lester, 'Varsity Blues' actor
'ALF' actor Michu Meszaros
Actress Beth Howland, waitress on 'Alice'
Alan Young, Wilbur on 'Mister Ed'
'Casablanca' actress Madeleine LeBeau
William Schallert, dad on 'The Patty Duke Show'
Wrestler, entertainer Chyna
Doris Roberts, mom on 'Everybody Loves Raymond'
Daisy Lewellyn, reality TV star
Voice of 'Star Wars' Adm. Ackbar, Erik Bauersfeld
Actress Patty Duke
James Noble, Actor known as 'Benson' governor
Garry Shandling, inventive TV comedian
Actor Joe Santos of 'The Rockford Files'
'L.A. Law' actor Larry Drake
Actor George Kennedy
'Big Ang' Raiola, 'Mob Wives' star
George Gaynes, 'Punky Brewster' actor
Bob Elliott, half of comedy legends Bob and Ray
Joe Alaskey, voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck
Abe Vigoda, 'Godfather' and 'Barney Miller' actor
Dan Haggerty, 'Grizzly Adams' star
René Angélil, husband of Céline Dion
Actor Alan Rickman, Harry Potter's Professor Snape
David Margulies, 'Ghostbusters' actor
Pat Harrington, Schneider on 'One Day at a Time'
Cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond
Musicians and Industry Executives
Allan Williams, The Beatles' first manager
80s pop star George Michael
Rick Parfitt, Status Quo guitarist
Soul singer Sharon Jones
Rock 'n' roll star Leon Russell
Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen
Music legend Buckwheat Zydeco
Rapper Shawty Lo
Former N.W.A. manager Jerry Heller
Fred Hellerman of the Weavers
Juan Gabriel, Mexican music icon
Jazz great Pete Fountain
Ralph Stanley, bluegrass music legend
Singer Attrell Cordes of P.M. Dawn
'Voice' singer Christina Grimmie
Singer-songwriter Guy Clark
Jane Little, Guinness World Record holding bassist
Singer Prince
Merle Haggard, country music's outsider hero
Frank Sinatra Jr.
Keith Emerson of Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Sir George Martin, Beatles producer
Joey Martin Feek of country duo Joey + Rory
Country music legend Sonny James
Denise Matthews, Prince protege Vanity
Maurice White, leader and founder of Earth, Wind & Fire
Paul Kantner, Jefferson Airplane guitarist
The Eagles' Glenn Frey
David Bowie, master of reinvention
Robert Stigwood, force behind 'Saturday Night Fever'
Leaders, politicians and military figures
Former senator, astronaut John Glenn
Former Secretary of Defense Melvin Laird
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej
Israeli leader and Nobel laureate Shimon Peres
WWII Navajo code talker Joe Hosteen Kellwood
Phyllis Schlafly, towering social conservative figure
Suzanne Wright, autism advocate
Rep. Mark Takai of Hawaii
Mother Mary Angelica, nun who built Catholic media network
Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford
Former first lady Nancy Reagan
Antonin Scalia, Supreme Court justice
Edgar Mitchell, Astronaut who walked on moon
Dale Bumpers, fmr. U.S. senator, Arkansas governor
Former Rep. Mike Oxley
Journalists, authors, innovators, media and academic figures
Robert Leo Hulseman, inventor of the Solo cup
Walt Disney 'Bambi' artist Tyrus Wong
'Watership Down' author Richard Adams
Vera Rubin, dark matter pioneer
PBS newscaster Gwen Ifill
'Tuck Everlasting' author Natalie Babbitt
Actor, playwright and Nobel laureate Dario Fo
Author Gloria Naylor
Legendary playwright Edward Albee
W.P. Kinsella, whose book inspired 'Field of Dreams'
Children's author Anna Dewdney
George Curry, champion of black press
PBS' John McLaughlin
ESPN's John Saunders
Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate
CNN's Will King
Morely Safer, '60 Minutes' legend
Jim Harrison, author of 'Legends of the Fall'
Ray Tomlinson, creator of email
Pat Conroy, author of 'Prince of Tides' and 'Great Santini'
Umberto Eco, famed author of 'The Name of the Rose'
Harper Lee, 'To Kill a Mockingbird' author
Marvin Minsky, Pioneer of artificial intelligence
Chefs, sport, design, art and business figures
Craig Sager, colorful Turner Sports reporter
Paul Elvstrom, sailing great
Former Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam
Dylan Rieder, pro skateboarder and model
Golfing great Arnold Palmer
Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez
Former FIFA President João Havelange
Former NFL head coach Dennis Green
Pat Summitt, legendary women's basketball coach
Fashion photographer Bill Cunningham
Hockey legend Gordie Howe
MMA fighter Kimbo Slice
Boxing legend Muhammad Ali
Comic book artist Darwyn Cooke
Architect Zaha Hadid
NFL Ravens' Tray Walker
Robert Redbird, iconic Native American artist
'American Gladiator' Lee Reherman, 'The Hawk'
BMX legend Dave Mirra
World's 'top chef' Benoit Violier
Bill Johnson, Former Olympic gold medal skier
'Iron' Mike Sharpe, WWE Superstar
Monte Irvin, Baseball Hall of Fame outfielder
Lawrence Phillips, imprisoned ex-NFL rusher
Andrew Smith, former Butler basketball player