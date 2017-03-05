Breaking News
Inspirational women around the world who are smashing gender stereotypes
North America
Angela Lee: 20 years old, undefeated and the world's youngest MMA champion
Europe
Ana Ros: Why this chef fired 5 men in 1 week
Asia
Ani Choying Drolma: Introducing Nepal's rock star nun
South America
Panmela Castro: Brazil's graffiti queen delivers justice
Africa
Kasha Nabagesera: living in the world's most dangerous country to be gay?
Antarctica
Deborah Pardo: A voyage to the edge of the world for equality
Australia
Linda Burney: Diversifying Australia's political system
RELATED STORIES
Berta Cáceres: Family seeks justice for murdered Honduran activist
Nike commercial celebrates Arab female athletes 'to inspire others'
Zaha Hadid's Iraq: 'Math was like sketching'
South Africa's first black female pilot helps other African women take off
Transgender model makes history at India's Lakmé Fashion Week
Malala: Inspiring girls globally, while an everyday girl at heart