Breaking News
World
+
Africa
Americas
Asia
Europe
Middle East
U.S.
World
Politics
Money
Opinion
Health
Entertainment
Tech
Style
Travel
Sports
Video
VR
Live TV
Search »
U.S. Edition
+
U.S.
International
Arabic
Español
Set edition preference:
U.S.
International
Confirm
U.S. Edition
+
U.S.
International
Arabic
Español
Set edition preference:
U.S.
International
Confirm
Home
U.S.
Crime + Justice
Energy + Environment
Extreme Weather
Space + Science
World
Africa
Americas
Asia
Europe
Middle East
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Markets
Tech
Media
Personal Finance
Luxury
Opinion
Political Op-Eds
Social Commentary
iReport
Health
Diet + Fitness
Living Well
Parenting + Family
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Fashion
Design
Architecture
Arts
Autos
Luxury
Travel
Wonder
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Videos
Pro Football
College Football
Basketball
Baseball
Soccer
Living
Food
Relationships
Religion
Video
Live TV
•
Digital Studios
CNN Films
HLN
TV Schedule
TV Shows A-Z
CNNVR
How To Watch VR
Archives
More…
Photos
Longform
Investigations
CNN profiles
CNN Leadership
CNN Newsletters
Work for CNN
U.S.
International
Español
Arabic
Set edition preference:
U.S.
International
Confirm
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Show Description
The women plumbers breaking taboos in Jordan
The village made entirely of plastic bottles
About Going Green
Going Green celebrates our planet's green champions -- the individuals making a difference in their efforts to protect the planet.
More about CNN's Special Reports Policy
In Depth
Green People
Saving sea turtles in the Seychelles
'Fog catchers' make water out of air
The eco-killer hunting her own meat
Green Ideas
Ice is growing in the desert
This 'tree' can help cities breathe
'Vegan Badass' smashes stereotypes
Green Future
Why our cities need butterflies
Burial pod turns your body into a tree
Protecting the Patagonian wilderness
Green Thinking
The Star Wars approach to farming
How much solar energy can your roof make?
Full steam ahead for hydrogen train
Green Issues
Is plastic trashing our oceans?
Protecting South Africa's wildlife
Protect nature: Eat these animals
Watch the latest show
The village made entirely of plastic bottles
Robert Bezeau collected over a million plastic bottles in Panama. The sheer volume of plastic pollution prompted the Canadian to work on a novel solution.
The women plumbers breaking taboos in Jordan
Nemah Kawadja is one of Jordan's first female plumbers, and she's helping reduce water waste in a country where every drop counts.
The butterflies are back in town
Butterfly numbers are dwindling and many species are disappearing, but one man is working to attract rare butterflies back to city landscapes.
Saving the Seychelles' endangered turtles
Threatened by poaching and climate change, the iconic hawksbill turtles of the Seychelles have a new friend: local conservationist Vanessa Didon.
The Danish recipe to cut food waste
Danish food waste activist Selina Juul is credited with helping Denmark reduce its food waste by 25 percent since 2006. Here's how she did it.