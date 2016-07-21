Breaking News
Renewables on the Rise
Show Description
Unsettling images of polluted seas
About Eco Solutions
Almost 7.5bn people share our planet -- how do we deal with environmental challenges? Each month Eco Solutions meets the people finding answers to some of our green problems.
More about CNN's Special Reports Policy
In Depth
Econundrum
Why do green spaces matter?
Trees and parks not only make our cities better, but have a direct effect on our mental and physical health.
How can I save the ocean from plastic?
The cost of one day on Earth
Life on Earth
Life Supported: Experience a day of global damage
Could your body turn into a tree?
Flying above the Arctic with NASA
Eco Living
The psychology of recycling
The 10 most climate-damaging foods
Would you live in a luxury treehouse?
One for the Road
Why UPS trucks (almost) never turn left
Swedish start-up tackles air pollution
'Olli' the bus aims to overtake Uber
Preserving The Environment
This is what climate change looks like
Climate change threatens tea
Can the Maldives save its coral reefs?
Watch the show
Stella McCartney on fashion and sustainability
How important are urban green spaces?
Why do green spaces matter?
Why we need to rethink our use of plastic
Can we save our oceans from plastic?
How can I save the ocean from plastic?
Can we live without plants?
The importance of plants in our daily lives
How climate change is affecting plants
What do children know about climate change?
How to help the urban bee
The environmental cost of one day on Earth
Econundrum: How can I stop extinction?
Vietnam's beekeepers fight back
Why should I eat less meat?
Why meat is key in the climate change fight
Animal products, without the animals?
The sustainable fuel growing on trees
The true cost of shipping
What's the best use of my energy?
Morocco's fog catchers
Making water out of thin air
Should I drink bottled water?
How green is your Christmas tree?
How do I keep cool?
Ban Ki-moon on climate change
When did you first see climate change?
How do I use renewables at home?
Making wine without water
Farmers could use less water to grow our food
How can I use less water?
Can palm oil be sustainable?
How do I use palm oil responsibly?
Can we win the fight against air pollution?
Can a country run entirely on renewable energy?
How do I use renewables at home?
This Indian city is winning the fight against dirty air
How can we get to a clean power future?
Is it safe to exercise in a polluted city?