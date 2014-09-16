Breaking News
Mysterious signal traced to dwarf galaxy
CNN Skywatch
Stories
SpaceX launch delayed by lousy weather
Ultra-rare galaxy could be 'one of a kind'
China: We will be on Mars by the end of 2020
17 things we're looking forward to in 2017
Croton nuts: New biofuel literally grows on trees
China: We will be on Mars by the end of 2020
Inside 'mosquito factory' fighting Zika and dengue
'Hidden Figures' explores space race's unsung heroes
Vera Rubin, dark matter pioneer, dies
Laughter to be 3D printed and launched into space
Why do birds have beaks? This dino may have the answer
Illustrators get us up close with alien planets
Buzz Aldrin released from hospital
Closing in on Saturn's mysterious hexagon
Dinosaur tail discovered trapped in amber
Russian spacecraft explodes after launch
These would be weapons in real star wars
Teens girls to launch Africa's first private space satellite
New satellite will vastly improve forecasts
Hawking: We've got about 1,000 years to find a new place to live
Mars lander slammed into red planet after glitch
Pluto may have an icy sea beneath its surface
Sea ice at record lows at poles
Brightest supermoon since 1948 fills the sky
Spacecraft makes its mark on Red Planet
Astronomers unveil incredibly new Milky Way map
ESA confirms Mars lander lost during descent
There are 10 times more galaxies in our universe than we'd estimated
President: US will land on the red planet in 2030s
Mars trip could cause brain damage
The young cancer patients who painted space suits
Deep space: Are we smart enough to beat the physics?
Bolaji Badejo: The Nigerian giant who played 'Alien'
Was Venus once habitable?
Are those water plumes on Jupiter's moon?
Quest for Planet Nine finds 'extreme objects'
Meet the artists who paint alien landscapes
Rosetta landing: Comet-chasing probe makes final touchdown
China's telescope starts search for alien life
What space can tell us about health on earth
Harvest moon dazzles worldwide
Close-ups of Jupiter wow scientists
Photographer uses antique technique to freeze birds in flight
NASA launches spacecraft to intercept asteroid
Lost Philae lander found
How did Lucy die 3 million years ago?
Gotcha! NASA finds missing spacecraft
'Earth-like' planet found nearby
Opinion: How likely is life on Proxima b?
Watching a star explode after 'hibernating'
A close-up look at new Earth-like planets
Discovering the 'final frontier' of our universe
Jupiter's giant red storm heats the atmosphere
What was that mystery light in the sky?
Summer skies light up for Delta Aquarids meteors
Solar Impulse: Around the world with zero fuel
Your nose might know if you'll get Alzheimer's
'X' shape in Milky Way confirmed via Twitter
Light pollution dims Milky Way
NASA's K2 mission finds more than 100 new planets
Rare 'Frankenstein' galaxy discovered
New rover will be able to 'hear' Mars
NASA's Juno space probe arrives in orbit
Hubble spots dramatic auroras on Jupiter
Antarctic ozone layer is gradually healing
Asteroids could threaten Earth, scientists say
Exoplanet hunter seeks life on other worlds
'Strawberry' moon ushers in summer solstice
Blue Origin crash tests space capsule
Astronauts ask Congress for help
2016 on pace to be the hottest year on record
Alien contact is possible -- in about 1,500 years
'Jet' disrupts one of Saturn's rings
SpaceX launches satellites, loses rocket
Should we grow human organs in animals?
New elements on the periodic table are named
Hawaii has a serious trash problem
Sun may have stolen mysterious 'Planet 9'
Possible meteor streaks across Arizona sky
King Tut's dagger was made from meteorite
Fossils show asteroid killed Antarctic creatures
Habitat inflated on side of space station
Nile crocodiles identified in Florida, scientists say
NASA to inflate BEAM at space station
Two rare blue lobsters caught in Canada
By accident, a new dinosaur discovered
When apocalyptic asteroid hit Earth
Hubble captures comet's close Earth encounter
New clues about Earth's ancient atmosphere
Meet the largest unnamed world
Lotion makes wrinkles vanish, scientists say
Crazy-looking airplane is flying into history
NASA's Kepler discovers 1,284 planets
Atomic oxygen detected in Martian atmosphere
Lizards sleep, maybe dream, like we do
Mars is closing in on Earth
Eta Aquarids meteor shower peaks
Expandable habitats may take us to Mars
Above the Earth and onward to Mars
Venomous mammal survived asteroid
Three potentially habitable planets discovered
Particle accelerator taken out by weasel
New Horizons extended mission moves forward
Moon discovered around dwarf planet
Why did dinosaurs flee Europe?
NASA maps Zika's potential spread in U.S.
Massive reef discovered in the Amazon River
New images of bright craters on Ceres
Cities with most air pollution revealed
Cannibal galaxies spotted
'Whale vomit' could fetch $70,000
Stephen Hawking: Use tiny space probes
SpaceX makes history
Inflatable 'bedroom' sent to ISS
NASA's Kepler spacecraft is in trouble
Space probe finds 72 new objects near Earth
Did asteroids create conditions for life on Mars?
Kids hunt toy dog sent to space
The tragic triumph of the world's largest concert
Blue Origin lands a rocket
Lasers could hide Earth from deadly aliens
Vikings site spotted from space?
Mystery object slams into Jupiter
Ice melt could make seas rise by 6 feet
Saturn's rings may be younger than dinosaurs
Shockwave of an exploding star detected
What caveman sex did for humans
'Snitch' pythons lead scientists to more snakes
Overdue California quake may be more powerful
Origins of the Tully monster
Black hole feeds on star
Dinosaur-killing asteroid: New clues
Pregnant T. rex unearthed
Massive volcanoes gave Mars a makeover
ExoMars mission aims to find life
Milky Way map shows star-forming regions
Missed the total solar eclipse?
NASA releases recordings from far side of the moon
Pluto has 'floating hills,' NASA says
Scott Kelly reunites with relatives after year in space
Gravitational waves detected
NASA releases incredible image of Saturn's moons
American men who went to the moon
Astronaut Scott Kelly is home
Scott Kelly: 'I feel like I've lived my whole life up here'
NASA: Meteorite didn't kill man in India
Astronaut Edgar Mitchell dies at 85
Pluto surprises us again
New clues about how Earth got its moon
Remembering the Challenger disaster
NASA Planetary Defense Office set up to save Earth
Scott Kelly: Earth 'looks very fragile'
Lonely planet is orbiting distant star
Rare alignment of planets in morning sky
Is there a big planet beyond Pluto?
Space anomaly mystery grows
SpaceX rocket explodes after landing
144-year-old Arctic shipwreck discovered
NASA's next Mars mission suspended
A village dedicated to stargazing
'Super-Earth' found 14 light years away?
First Christmas full moon in 40 years
Best images yet of Pluto released
SpaceX makes history
Orphaned planet and twin Earths revealed
NASA: Space anomaly probably not ET
Video
NASA's Juno spacecraft reaches Jupiter
See Hurricane Nicole from space
Obama renews call to send humans to Mars
President Obama loves science
Success: Juno probe orbiting Jupiter
The wonders of stargazing
Giant leaps in space exploration
Black hole breakthrough found on earth
Israel aims to send robot to the moon
Crew finishes year-long Mars simulation on Hawaii
SpaceX rocket explodes on launch pad
Missing NASA spacecraft found after 2 years
NASA is hoping to catch an asteroid
China's giant telescope
How do full moons get their names?
Astronaut Scott Kelly: We're ready for Mars
Elon Musk on Mars travel: Ready to die?
NASA: Water plumes spotted on Jupiter's moon
China launches second space lab
Never before seen photos of Jupiter
NASA grabs stunning footage of three hurricanes
Mock Mars crew returns to civilization after one year
Scientists discover possible Earth-like planet
Watch a timelapse of the Perseid meteor shower
Watch rocket test in super HD with NASA's new camera
Mystery object slams into Jupiter
Inside the Israeli company racing to the moon
Private company gets FAA clearance to fly to the moon
Mysterious light spotted over St. Louis arch
See fireball streak across night sky
Giant fuel tank takes trip through L.A. streets
NASA's record-breaking planet discovery
Mercury makes rare transit across the sun
How will humans travel to deep space?
What happens to your body in space?
Space hotels aren't sci-fi anymore
Is there life on these planets?
Can we really go to another planet?
Astronaut controls robot on Earth from space
Go inside a future space home
SpaceX completes historic rocket launch, sea landing
Nigeria to send a man to space
Capt. Eugene Cernan, the last man on the moon
Giant, growing space bubble spotted
Mars map shows 'most detailed' view to date
Engine test brings NASA one step closer to Mars
One-on-one with Scott Kelly
Scott Kelly's year in space
NASA explores Saturn moon's 'magic island'
NASA says it will build quiet supersonic passenger jet
Giant peak discovered on alien moon
Galleries
OSIRIS-REx, asteroid hunter
Juno, meet Jupiter
Amazing photos of Pluto
Dawn: Mission to Vesta and Ceres
Mars Curiosity rover
Stuff from above
Saturn and its moons
Rosetta: The comet chaser
Famous firsts in space
Ruins of Soviet space shuttle program
Reaching for the moon
When space travel goes wrong
The Earth from afar
Stunning images from Hubble
Your shots of the cosmos
11 cool unmanned space missions
Wonders of the universe
Where life might live beyond Earth
Live like a cosmonaut