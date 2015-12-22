Breaking News

Give joy to the world, then get to know it

    • Watch live CNN, CNNi or HLN television anywhere, anytime*

    • Custom alert settings - stay informed without getting overwhelmed

    • Discover in-depth, curated angles of breaking news

    • Watch CNN Original Series like "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," CNN news programs like "Anderson Cooper 360" and award-winning CNN Films

    *10 minute TV preview each day. Log in with your satellite or cable provider for unlimited viewing.

    *Video on Demand and Live TV available only to US consumers

 

    CNN on every platform

    Stay informed with the latest headlines and original stories from across the globe. Follow the up-to-the-minute live blogs, roundups, analysis and commentary on your app.

Streaming CNN on your TV 

    Apple tvOS

    Android TV

    Samsung TV

    Apple TV

CNN for your lifestyle 

    Apple Watch

    Get CNN news at a glance on your Apple Watch across 12 personalized categories. Download the CNN app on your iPhone and pair your phone with the Apple Watch. Be confident that breaking news is just a glance away.

    Apple News

    Read CNN's immersive feature stories that blend photos, videos and animations. You can explore CNN content in the Apple News app or choose the CNN channel from the favorites section.

    Samsung Gear

    CNN for Gear comes pre-installed on the new Samsung Gear S2 smartwatch. Browse top news sections with a twist of the bezel, scan the most recent headlines and quickly read story summaries.

CNN on your voice-controlled devices 

  • Amazon Echo

    CNN Flash Briefing
    Ask, "Alexa, what's the latest news?" and hear a summary of CNN's latest news headlines in three minutes or less, updated every morning and afternoon.
    To enable, click the link above, sign in and click Enable. Alexa also allows you to Edit Order and drag CNN to the top of the stack.
    CNN Skill
    Say, "Alexa, open CNN" to hear stories, updates and breaking news from Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett and other CNN anchors. Ask about prompted topics or ask for the latest news.

    Google Home

    CNN News Briefing
    Say, "Ok Google, what's the latest?" and hear a summary of CNN's latest news headlines in three minutes or less, updated every morning and afternoon.
    To enable, go to the Google Home phone app, hit the menu bar on the top left, go to More Settings, News, Customize, and check the CNN News Briefing. You can drag CNN to the top of the stack.
    CNN Action
    Say, "Ok Google, open CNN" to hear stories, updates and breaking news from Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett and other CNN anchors. Ask about prompted topics or ask for the latest news.

    CNNVR 

    Keep the conversation going 