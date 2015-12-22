Google Home
CNN News Briefing
Say, "Ok Google, what's the latest?" and hear a summary of CNN's latest news headlines in three minutes or less, updated every morning and afternoon.
To enable, go to the Google Home phone app, hit the menu bar on the top left, go to More Settings, News, Customize, and check the CNN News Briefing. You can drag CNN to the top of the stack.
CNN Action
Say, "Ok Google, open CNN" to hear stories, updates and breaking news from Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett and other CNN anchors. Ask about prompted topics or ask for the latest news.