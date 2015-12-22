Amazon Echo

Ask, "Alexa, what's the latest news?" and hear a summary of CNN's latest news headlines in three minutes or less, updated every morning and afternoon.

To enable, click the link above, sign in and click Enable. Alexa also allows you to Edit Order and drag CNN to the top of the stack.

Say, "Alexa, open CNN" to hear stories, updates and breaking news from Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett and other CNN anchors. Ask about prompted topics or ask for the latest news.