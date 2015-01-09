Breaking News
Home
+
U.S.
World
Politics
Money
Opinion
Health
Entertainment
Tech
Style
Travel
Sports
Video
VR
Live TV
Search »
U.S. Edition
+
U.S.
International
Arabic
Español
Set edition preference:
U.S.
International
Confirm
U.S. Edition
+
U.S.
International
Arabic
Español
Set edition preference:
U.S.
International
Confirm
Home
U.S.
Crime + Justice
Energy + Environment
Extreme Weather
Space + Science
World
Africa
Americas
Asia
Europe
Middle East
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Markets
Tech
Media
Personal Finance
Luxury
Opinion
Political Op-Eds
Social Commentary
iReport
Health
Diet + Fitness
Living Well
Parenting + Family
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Fashion
Design
Architecture
Arts
Autos
Luxury
Wonder
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Videos
Pro Football
College Football
Basketball
Baseball
Soccer
Living
Food
Relationships
Religion
Video
Live TV
•
Digital Studios
CNN Films
HLN
TV Schedule
TV Shows A-Z
CNNVR
How To Watch VR
Archives
More…
Photos
Longform
Investigations
CNN profiles
CNN Leadership
CNN Newsletters
Work for CNN
U.S.
International
Español
Arabic
Set edition preference:
U.S.
International
Confirm
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
LIVE: Hurricane Irma approaches Puerto Rico
Live footage of Hurricane Irma approaching San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Show Description
JUST WATCHED
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Hurricane Irma hits the Caribbean