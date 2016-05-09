Breaking News
America's opioid epidemic
Opioid addiction and the most controversial bathroom in New York
Drug addiction: There is help
'This is skid row': What two current heroin addicts want you to know
This is America on drugs: A visual guide
Why are opioids so addictive?
The many kinds of opioids
Can the kratom plant help fix the opioid crisis?
This is fentanyl: A visual guide
Fentanyl: The new heroin, but deadlier
What to know about fentanyl
What is Percocet?
Naloxone: The 'save shot' for addicts
Understanding opioids and overdoses
'Grey death': The powerful street drug that's puzzling authorities
Fighting addiction
How the 'heroin heroine' saves lives from her living room
Heroin addicts shoot up in 'safe' bathrooms
Police officer's experiment to fight opioid epidemic starts with ditching uniform
Will Trump's wall stem flow of drugs into US?
North Carolina police chief helps addicts beat opioid addiction
'He's blue': Louisville rattled by 151 overdoses in 4 days
Struggling to keep up with overdoses
Helping a young mother through opioid addiction and pregnancy
'The meat and potatoes' of fighting drugs
Why painkiller addicts turn to heroin
Adam's story: When prescription drugs are deadly
What are police doing to combat illegal drugs?
In the news
This fire department responds to more ODs than fires
Deaths from synthetic opioids up 72%, CDC says
Opioid overdoses shorten US life expectancy by 2½ months
US heroin deaths jump 533% since 2002, report says
Study: Doctors from lower-ranked med schools prescribe more opioids
How tapering off opioids can help people with chronic pain
Ohio coroner's office running out of room because of overdose deaths
Your doctor could determine how long you use opioids
Babies born addicted to opiates perform poorly in school
Opioid risks can be dangerous mix for those in middle age
What's next?
Vaccines for opioid addiction nowhere close to reality, experts say
Cigna to stop covering most OxyContin prescriptions
CVS will limit opioid prescriptions to 7 days
The opioid epidemic is so bad that librarians are learning how to treat overdoses
The new front line in opioid abuse fight: public restrooms
2 governors, 2 different approaches to fight opioid crisis
How to create opioids for the masses
Could this lead to home-brew heroin?
The new 'Just say no to drugs'
FDA requires 'black box' warning on painkillers
Why opioid overdose deaths seem to happen in spurts
Addiction in the family
Here, heroin spares no one, not even the sheriff's wife
Couple fosters 13 children left by addicted parents
A grandma's new role: Raising grandkids amid the heroin epidemic
Mother sees hope amid opioid crisis
A generation of heroin orphans
Experts say detoxing while pregnant can be safe
5-year-old boy saves parents who overdosed on heroin, police say
Beating heroin is more than 12 steps; it's 18 years and going
Father loses son to addiction, ends up in recovery himself and then ...
Being an addict's mom: 'It's just a very, very sad place'
From bank robber to family man -- a story of recovery
Opinions
Loving and losing an addict
Mother who lost addicted son: The system is 'broken'
The secret to fighting U.S. heroin epidemic
We are creating a nation of addicts