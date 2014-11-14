Breaking News
VOTE FOR THE CNN HERO OF THE YEAR
Meet the Top 10 CNN Heroes of 2017
Then,
VOTE
for your choice to become the CNN Hero of the Year.
Anderson Cooper shows you how to vote >>
Click here to cast your vote!
Top 10 CNN Heroes
And the Top 10 are ...
CNN Heroes: Top 10 revealed
These remarkable individuals will be recognized at 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute,' Sunday, Dec. 17
Stan Hays
Comforting after a disaster...with BBQ
Extra:
Service to country
DONATE
to Operation BBQ Relief
Samir Lakhani
How hotel soap can save lives
Extra
:
From hotel soap to Eco-Soap
DONATE
to Eco-Soap Bank
Jennifer Maddox
Cop works to stop violence before it starts
Extra
: Beyond the beat
DONATE
to Future Ties
Andrew Manzi
Vets combat trauma with therapeutic surfing
Extra:
Warrior Surf: "My family is back."
DONATE
to Warrior Surf Foundation
Rosie Mashale
'Mama Rosie' cares for Cape Town's AIDS orphans
Extra:
Child-headed households
DONATE
to BAPHUMELELE
via
ECF
Leslie Morissette
Robots attend school in place of sick kids
Extra:
What is a Philbot?
DONATE
to Grahamtastic Connection
Mona Patel
Hit by a drunken driver at 17, she gives other amputees hope
Extra:
Sparkle Twins
DONATE
to San Antonio Amputee Foundation
Khali Sweeney
'Books before boxing' credo helps trainer change lives
Extra
: Don't box me in
DONATE
to Downtown Boxing Gym
Aaron Valencia
A classic car shop where at-risk kids learn to build a future
Extra
: The kids inspired him
DONATE
to Lose Angels Childrens' Project
Amy Wright
One-of-a-kind shop offers more than just coffee
Extra:
What this job means to Matt and Jessie
DONATE
to ABLE to Work USA
Sunday, December 17 - LIVE!
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
ABC's Kelly Ripa again joins Anderson Cooper to co-host our live global telecast
Find out who will be the CNN Hero of the Year!
Top 10 CNN Heroes videos
Top 10 CNN Hero Mona Patel
After her own struggles as an amputee, Mona Patel started a nonprofit in San Antonio that has provided support and resources for more than 1,100 amputees.
Top 10 CNN Hero Stan Hays
Stan Hays' nonprofit, Operation BBQ Relief, has responded to dozens of disasters, providing 1.7 million hot meals to survivors and first responders.
Top 10 CNN Hero Aaron Valencia
Aaron Valencia's nonprofit, Lost Angels Children's Project, teaches low-income, foster and at-risk youth in California how to restore classic cars.
Top 10 CNN Hero Rosie Mashale
In Cape Town, South Africa's largest township, Rosie Mashale and her group care for orphaned, abandoned and sick children -- many who lost parents to AIDS.
Top 10 CNN Hero Andrew Manzi
Iraq War veteran Andrew Manzi started Warrior Surf, a nonprofit that provides free surf camps and therapy on the beach for veterans and their families.
Top 10 CNN Hero Amy Wright
In Wilmington, North Carolina,
Amy Wright's coffee shop
offers employment and a community for 40 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Top 10 CNN Hero Khali Sweeney
Since 2007, Khali Sweeney and his boxing program have provided mentorship, tutoring and meals to about 400 children from Detroit's toughest neighborhoods.
Top 10 CNN Hero: Samir Lakhani
Samir Lakhani's nonprofit, Eco-Soap Bank, recycles discarded bars of soap from hotels in Cambodia and distributes them to people in need.
Top 10 CNN Hero Jennifer Maddox
Amid the violence in Chicago, Jennifer Maddox is dedicated to giving young people on the South Side a safe space to learn, grow and succeed.
Top 10 CNN Hero Leslie Morissette
In memory of her son, Leslie Morissette and her nonprofit help connect sick children to their regular lives through free technology, including robots.
Other 2017 CNN Heroes
Bob Adams:
Vietnam medic now heals lives of fellow vets
Michele Allen:
Family farm is heaven on earth for dying dogs
Mariuma Ben Yosef:
Homeless at 14, she's saving kids from the streets
Michelle Christie:
Theater is therapy for kids with hearing loss
Rebecca Constantino
: How a better library can change a child's life
Jennifer Cox:
Empowering children who live in homeless shelters
Harry Grammer:
Helping L.A.'s at-risk youth tell their stories
Tony Hillery
: Sowing seeds of hope in Harlem's children
Max Levitt
: Equipping more kids for on-the-field success
Linda Myers:
A lifeline for Native Americans struggling to survive
Jeanine Patten-Coble
: Families facing breast cancer bond at retreats
Blake Rockwell
: Sick kids are VIPs at football games
Doniece Sandoval:
City buses become showers for the homeless
Siew Te Wong:
Meet the Superman saving the sun bears of Malaysia
DONATE
to any 2017 CNN Hero on CrowdRise
'Hero of the Year' Updates
2008: Liz McCartney
2009: Efren Peñaflorida
2011: Robin Lim
2012: Pushpa Basnet
2013: Chad Pregracke
Meet past CNN Heroes
2016 CNN Heroes
2015 CNN Heroes
2014 CNN Heroes
2013 CNN Heroes
2007-2012 CNN Heroes
Everyday people changing the world
About CNN Heroes
Celebrating eleven years of recognizing CNN Heroes, each of whom shows how one person can truly make a difference.
Frequently asked questions