    CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute - Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper co-host, November 19, 2013

Top 10 CNN Heroes 

Top 10 CNN Hero Mona Patel

After her own struggles as an amputee, Mona Patel started a nonprofit in San Antonio that has provided support and resources for more than 1,100 amputees.

Top 10 CNN Hero Stan Hays

Stan Hays' nonprofit, Operation BBQ Relief, has responded to dozens of disasters, providing 1.7 million hot meals to survivors and first responders.
CNN Hero Aaron Valencia&#39;s Lost Angels Children&#39;s Project provides an after-school program with a focus on classic car restoration for low-income, foster and at-risk youth.

Top 10 CNN Hero Aaron Valencia

Aaron Valencia's nonprofit, Lost Angels Children's Project, teaches low-income, foster and at-risk youth in California how to restore classic cars.
CNN Hero Rosie Mashale

Top 10 CNN Hero Rosie Mashale

In Cape Town, South Africa's largest township, Rosie Mashale and her group care for orphaned, abandoned and sick children -- many who lost parents to AIDS.
Top 10 CNN Hero Andrew Manzi

Iraq War veteran Andrew Manzi started Warrior Surf, a nonprofit that provides free surf camps and therapy on the beach for veterans and their families.
Top 10 CNN Hero Khali Sweeney

Since 2007, Khali Sweeney and his boxing program have provided mentorship, tutoring and meals to about 400 children from Detroit's toughest neighborhoods.
Top 10 CNN Hero: Samir Lakhani

Samir Lakhani's nonprofit, Eco-Soap Bank, recycles discarded bars of soap from hotels in Cambodia and distributes them to people in need.
Top 10 CNN Hero Jennifer Maddox

Amid the violence in Chicago, Jennifer Maddox is dedicated to giving young people on the South Side a safe space to learn, grow and succeed.
Top 10 CNN Hero Leslie Morissette

In memory of her son, Leslie Morissette and her nonprofit help connect sick children to their regular lives through free technology, including robots.

