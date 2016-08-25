Breaking News
6 stories from Duterte's front line
Duterte admits killing suspects while mayor
President 'deliberately' avoided Obama at summit
Duterte: We'll turn to Russia if US won't sell us guns
'Why I still support Duterte'
Welcome to Duterte country
Life under 'the Rock': The man behind Philippines' war on drugs
What is 'knock and plead'?
Duterte: From 'Punisher' to President
Inside Quezon City jail
4,000 inmates, 20 guards
Duterte's most controversial quotes
CNN Philippines
Amnesty responds to Duterte admission
Duterte seeks help in war on drugs
Duterte plans to visit China
De Lima: Attempts to break spirit will fail
Duterte: Rich beyond reach of drug war
Video
Philippine senator opposes Duterte's drug war
Almost 6,000 killed in Duterte's war on drugs
Philippines' Duterte pivots towards China
Philippines president admits to killings
Duterte: Trump agreed with our war on drugs
Philippines President Duterte visits Japan
War on Drugs: Quezon City patrol
CNN goes inside Philippines' overcrowded jails
Philippines cracks down on drugs
Philippines drug war sparks outrage, fear
Philippines' president insults US ambassador
Tough-talking Duterte, popular and polarizing