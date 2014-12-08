Background
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), also called North Korea, borders China, Russia and South Korea. From 1910 until 1945, Japan controlled the Korean peninsula. After Japan's defeat in World War II, Korea became a divided nation; the capitalist South was supported by the United States and its Western allies, and the communist North became an ally of the Soviet Union. Cold War tensions erupted into the Korean War in 1950, devastating the peninsula and taking the lives of as many as two million people. The fighting ended with a truce, not a treaty, and settled little. Read more history on North Korea