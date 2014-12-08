Breaking News

    The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), also called North Korea, borders China, Russia and South Korea. From 1910 until 1945, Japan controlled the Korean peninsula. After Japan's defeat in World War II, Korea became a divided nation; the capitalist South was supported by the United States and its Western allies, and the communist North became an ally of the Soviet Union. Cold War tensions erupted into the Korean War in 1950, devastating the peninsula and taking the lives of as many as two million people. The fighting ended with a truce, not a treaty, and settled little. Read more history on North Korea

The ruler 

    Kim Jong Un

    North Korea's leader is the youngest son of former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il. Since succeeding his father in 2011, Kim Jong Un has impressed and confounded with his rise from political novice to adept operator.
    Consolidating his power has been key to Kim's rise, and much of this has been done in a brutal, bloody manner. One report from the Institute for National Security Strategy, a South Korean think tank, claims he has ordered the executions of at least 340 people since he came to power.
    Key to securing his leadership is attaining the long-held goal of nuclearization. The regime is in the final stretch of a long program to obtain the weaponry, and with it the stature of being part of the exclusive nuclear club. Read more about Kim's background and rise

