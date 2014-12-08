North Korea's leader is the youngest son of former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il. Since succeeding his father in 2011, Kim Jong Un has impressed and confounded with his rise from political novice to adept operator.

Consolidating his power has been key to Kim's rise, and much of this has been done in a brutal, bloody manner. One report from the Institute for National Security Strategy, a South Korean think tank, claims he has ordered the executions of at least 340 people since he came to power.