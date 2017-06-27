Breaking News

Hong Kong handover

July 1, 2017 marks the 20th anniversary of the handover of sovereignty over Hong Kong from the United Kingdom to China.

History of handover 

    How Hong Kong has changed

    Since handover, Hong Kong's already incredibly dense population has grown even further, to 7.4 million, or 6,790 people for every square kilometer. In the densest part of the city -- the former industrial area of Kwun Tong, in Kowloon -- there are 57,250 people per square kilometer.
    At the same time, the economy has also grown significantly, driven by the twin booms of tourism and housing -- both pumped up by money from China -- and the continued success of the city's financial industry.
    Hong Kong has also grown physically, with intense land reclamation work adding to the city's total area and moving areas once on the coast miles away from the sea.

Hong Kong identity 

Hong Kong's political divide 

CNN Travel's guide to Hong Kong 